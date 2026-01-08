Porte Brown Expands Leadership Team With Three New Partners: Borla, Linz, Schambach

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce Margaret Borla, CPA; Angela Linz, CPA; Matthew J. Schambach, CPA; have been admitted as partners.

Margaret Borla, CPA; Angela Linz, CPA; Matthew J. Schambach, CPA

Margaret Borla specializes in multi-state tax compliance and is a leader of the Porte Brown foreign and international tax team. She manages, mentors, and trains new staff at Porte Brown while maintaining a strong focus on new tax laws and planning opportunities for clients. She is based out of the firm's Elgin office. Margaret works with privately held companies with revenues ranging from under $1 million to $100 million annually across multiple industries and with individual clients. She has more than seventeen years of public accounting experience, as well as thirteen years of experience working for private companies in various sectors. She is a licensed CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Illinois CPA Society. She is currently a member of the IL CPA Society SALT Committee.

Margaret is a QuickBooks ProAdvisor with advanced certifications in QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online. She received her bachelor's degree in professional studies in 2008 and her master's in accounting in 2010 from Roosevelt University. Margaret is also a member of the Polish American Chamber of Commerce and the Elgin Area Chamber of Commerce. Her fluency in Polish is an added benefit to her Polish-speaking clients. She currently resides in Bartlett, Illinois.

Angela Linz helps lead Porte Brown's Audit & Review Services team. She has more than fifteen years of experience providing accounting, advisory, and audit services to closely held businesses and not-for-profit organizations. She is based out of the firm's McHenry office. Angela graduated with a master's in accounting from Northern Illinois University in 2010. Prior to joining Porte Brown, Angela was an assurance manager at Plante Moran, PLLC, where she specialized in financial statement and employee benefit plan audit services.

She is a licensed CPA and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Illinois CPA Society. Angela currently serves on the board of Turning Point, Inc., a local not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by domestic violence. She grew up in McHenry County and currently resides in Bull Valley, Illinois.

Matthew J. Schambach, CPA, is a senior member of Porte Brown's Estate & Trust and Tax practice teams, based in the firm's Elgin office. With more than 27 years of experience, he provides accounting, consulting, and tax services to closely held businesses, high-net-worth individuals, trusts, and private foundations.

As a leader within the Estate & Trust practice, Matthew partners with clients, advisors, and attorneys on estate planning, charity planning, and gift tax planning. He also contributes to the Tax practice team, offering expertise in small business accounting, sales tax, payroll tax, income tax, and financial statement analysis.

Beyond his professional work, Matthew has dedicated his time to serving nonprofit organizations as treasurer, reflecting his commitment to community service. He is a licensed CPA, a member of the Illinois CPA Society, and a member in the Northwest Suburban Estate Planning Council.

Matthew earned his Bachelor of Science from Loyola University in 1998 and his Master of Science in Accounting from Roosevelt University in 2003. As a lifelong resident of Elgin, Illinois, he continues to live and work in the community where he grew up.

"Porte Brown has always been a place where forward-thinking professionals can shape the future of our industry," said Joe Gleba, CEO / Managing Partner. "The addition of Margaret, Angela, and Matt to our partnership group reflects our ongoing investment in strong leadership and exceptional talent. Their proven expertise and unique strengths will undoubtedly enrich our firm, and I look forward to the momentum their expanded roles will bring in the years ahead."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards. Wealth management services are provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Cetera Wealth Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC is independent of Cetera.

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

SOURCE Porte Brown