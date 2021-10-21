Porte Brown McHenry Voted A Readers’ Choice Best Of The Fox

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm's McHenry office has been recognized as a Northwest Herald's Readers' Choice as One of the Best Accountants in McHenry County. The Northwest Herald Readers' Choice Awards are based on votes by the public and cover a wide range of industries within the McHenry County. Thousands of Northwest Herald readers "nominated their favorite businesses from a variety of categories, including personal services, dining, arts and more."

The rankings of the 2021 Readers' Choice Awards for McHenry County were previously unveiled on the Northwest Herald's website and its traditional print edition. A full list of the winners can be found at www.shawlocal.com.

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

