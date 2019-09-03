Porte Brown Named as One of the 2019 Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.PorteBrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce the firm has been named as one of the 2019 Top 50 Construction Accounting Firms by Construction Executive (CE). The CE Top 50 list is based on the total number of construction clients each firm has, the number of construction CPAs, the number of staff members with CCIFP certifications, and the construction practice's revenue percentage in relation to the overall firm revenue. For this inaugural ranking list, CE also reached out to several U.S. accounting firms with a dedicated construction practice to determine "what is keeping their clients up at night?"

The full rankings were published on the Construction Executive website (www.constructionexec.com), and includes a special Executive Insights section in which construction accounting professionals were asked questions on best practices and how to succeed in the industry. Porte Brown's construction partner, Joseph Gleba, addressed a question regarding what the top accounting practices a construction firm should follow to prosper and yield positive results. Joe states that, "To be successful, all members of your team need to be on the same page. Accounting, estimating, project managers and field supervisors all need to be working with the same up to date information and resources. Utilize technology and each team member's expertise to achieve management's goals and ultimate success!"

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 70 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

