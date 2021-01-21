Porte Brown Names New Partners: Angle, Gallegos, Grzeskiewicz & Lancaster

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm, is pleased to announce Megan Angle, CPA; Mark Gallegos, CPA, MST; Gabe Grzeskiewicz, CPA, CITP; and John Lancaster, CPA, CCIFP, have been admitted as Partner.

Top Left to Right - Megan Angle, John Lancaster Bottom Left to Right - Mark Gallegos, Gabe Grzeskiewicz

Megan Angle is part of Porte Brown's not-for-profit and audit & review services teams in the Elk Grove Village office. She has more than twelve years of experience providing tax consulting, accounting, and audit services for individuals, nonprofit organizations, and closely held businesses. She co-leads Porte Brown's Not-for-Profit team and is also an integral leader of Porte Brown's Audit Services team. Since the pandemic hit, Angle has been heavily involved with assisting clients with the ins and outs of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and related COVID-19 business stimulus programs. Angle co-hosts an ongoing webinar series on the topic, PPP loan forgiveness, and related COVID-19 relief packages. Prior to joining Porte Brown, Angle had 4 years of industry experience working for a Not-for-Profit organization while completing her college education. As such, she brings a unique perspective to her work.

Angle graduated from Judson University with a B.S. in Accounting and is a licensed CPA. Angle serves as board president for the Tri-Town YMCA as well as a board member of her local chamber of commerce in Villa Park. She serves as Chair of the Illinois CPA Society's Not for Profit Committee and serves on the Committee Structure & Volunteerism Task Force. In addition, she is a member of the Association of Professional Fundraisers. Angle grew up and currently resides in Villa Park, Illinois.

Mark Gallegos is a member of Porte Brown's tax services team in the Elgin office. Gallegos has dedicated his career as a Certified Public Accountant in taxation. He has more than 20 years of experience providing sound tax advice to his clients. Gallegos also has extensive experience in business and individual taxation, credits and incentives, and international tax and consulting. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Gallegos has been entrenched in the intricacies of the COVID-related stimulus programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the CARES Act. Gallegos co-hosts a recurring webinar series on the topic and is also highly sought after for speaking engagements because of his expertise and comprehensive knowledge in taxation and the COVID stimulus programs.

Prior to working at Porte Brown, Gallegos worked for two national accounting firms focusing on middle market clients. He has a passion for helping clients navigate the complicated tax code and being their business advisor to help them be successful. Gallegos is a licensed CPA in Illinois and has a Master of Science in Taxation from DePaul University. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Gallegos grew up in Chicago and currently resides in Palatine, Illinois.

Gabe Grzeskiewicz is part of Porte Brown's accounting and consulting services team in the Elgin office. He has more than fourteen years of experience providing tax consulting and accounting services for individuals and closely held businesses across several industries. Grzeskiewicz is also the leader of Porte Brown's information technology and cybersecurity services teams. Grzeskiewicz graduated from Bradley University with a Master of Science in Accounting and is a licensed CPA.

During his time with Porte Brown, Grzeskiewicz has had the opportunity to wear several different hats. Internally, he has spent countless hours helping to develop and train staff on new processes and procedures. This experience has helped him build strong communication skills with his clients. Grzeskiewicz works hard to discuss process improvements with his clients to allow them more time to devote to growing their businesses and not worry about the day-to-day information processing. Grzeskiewicz grew up in Mendota and currently resides in South Elgin, Illinois.

John Lancaster is part of Porte Brown's audit & review and accounting services teams in the Elk Grove Village office. He has more than ten years of experience providing tax consulting, accounting, and audit services for individuals and closely held businesses. He is also one of the leaders of Porte Brown's construction team and holds the CCIFP (Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional) designation, which allows him to provide specialized accounting and financial management services to the construction industry. In addition, Lancaster also works with numerous manufacturing/distribution businesses in the Chicagoland area.

Lancaster graduated from North Central College with a B.S. in Accounting and Finance and is a licensed CPA. Lancaster is a member of the Schaumburg Business Association and Construction Financial Management Association. Lancaster grew up and currently resides in Palatine, Illinois.

"In general, Porte Brown is known as a young, forward-thinking firm," said Bruce Jones, CEO / Managing Partner. "Having talented professionals like Megan, Mark, Gabe, and John advancing into a partnership role assures the succession of our firm and continues a 75-year legacy of effective performance through leadership continuity. Each of them brings a unique talent and specialization to the table and will help drive growth and create new opportunities for the firm."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

Porte Brown serves accounting and consulting clients from offices in Illinois, Indiana, and Texas. For more information, visit www.portebrown.com or call 847-956-1040.

*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

Contact:

Pam Metzger

[email protected]

847-956-1040

SOURCE Porte Brown

Related Links

http://www.portebrown.com

