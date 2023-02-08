ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porte Brown LLC, www.portebrown.com, a Chicagoland accounting firm providing accounting, audit, tax, technology, and wealth management services, announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2023 Best of Accounting winners are 70% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. Porte Brown received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 87.5% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 50% in 2022.

Porte Brown Receives 2023 Best of Accounting Award for Client Service Excellence

"Client service is a top priority at Porte Brown, and we are very proud and honored to be recognized for our efforts in this regard," said Joe Gleba, Porte Brown's Chief Executive Officer / Managing Partner. "The feedback we get from our clients is incredibly important and is put to good use. The input we receive helps us create and implement new ways to improve the firm, which is an ongoing process that we are constantly reviewing to ensure we are providing the best possible service."

"I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Accounting winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders - it's truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements."

About Porte Brown

Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the region. In addition to the traditional accounting services such as tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration. Porte Brown also provides strategic consulting and leading-edge technology implementation for clients in cloud and non-cloud environments. Wealth management services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.*

*Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at www.clearlyrated.com/solutions .

About Best of Accounting™

ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® Award recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients and employees. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality client and employee experience. Winners are featured on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

