Porter Bolsters Executive Team with Strategic Appointments: Erin Montgomery and Jennifer Biancucci Join to Navigate the Company's Swift Expansion

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, developer of the leading AI-driven care coordination platform and provider of comprehensive at-home clinical services, has announced the strengthening of its leadership team with Erin Montgomery assuming the role of Chief Operating Officer, joined by Jennifer Biancucci, who will serve as a Strategic Growth Advisor.

Erin, boasting an impressive 25 years of healthcare expertise and a profound understanding of risk adjustment intricacies, will spearhead Porter's care coordination and in-home assessment programs. With her distinguished background as Chief Operating Officer of Advantmed and prior roles at Pulse8, Erin brings a wealth of experience to the table. She will oversee every facet of the member journey, from analytics to operational execution and through the data submission processes. In an era of heightened scrutiny from CMS regarding evidence of treatment, Erin's leadership will elevate the team's already outstanding capabilities to new heights.

Jennifer, fueled by her firsthand caregiving experience and backed by over 20 years in healthcare, is a dynamic sales executive known for delivering results in payer and provider markets. She has been a driving force in the in-home care and lab testing sectors, holding pivotal roles as the Vice President of Business Development at ixlayer and VP of Sales at Signify Health. With her unmatched expertise in the Medicare industry, Jennifer is poised to propel Porter's sales team to unparalleled success.

Every member of Porter's burgeoning team is relentlessly dedicated to delivering tailored care, relevant guidance, and personalized support to every member we serve. This unwavering commitment resonates strongly in the market – and has fueled significant growth. "Porter now supports members in over 40% of the United States," explained Founder & CEO John Criswell, "and each market expansion of Porter means more lives changed for the better. Simply put, healthcare is complex. Too often members get lost in that complexity. Porter ensures they receive the care they need – and the care they unequivocally deserve."

About Porter

We combine the power of analytics with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience.

To learn more, please visit https://www.helloporter.com/

Media Contact:

Neil Blanchard, neil.blanchard@helloporter.com

SOURCE Porter