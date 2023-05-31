Porter Bolsters Executive Team with Three Seasoned Healthcare Veterans

News provided by

Porter

31 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Warren Demurjian, Fonda Sullivan, and Rich Delperdang join the Porter team to further the mission of combining the power of analytics with the power of care.

MIAMI and NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, developer of the leading AI-driven care coordination platform and provider of comprehensive at-home clinical services, has expanded its executive team by bringing in Warren Demurjian as SVP of Business Development, Fonda Sullivan as VP of Operations, and Rich Delperdang as SVP of Sales.

Warren Demurjian brings a wealth of expertise with nearly 35 years of healthcare business development experience in Risk Adjustment, Quality Metrics, and Condition Management. His proven track record in driving business development initiatives, developing sales tool kits, and actualizing revenue streams will be instrumental in expanding Porter's client base and fostering new avenues for growth.

Fonda Sullivan joins Porter as the Vice President of Operations, bringing a strong background in building high-quality national practitioner networks and superior-performing engagement teams. With her exceptional leadership skills and over 20 years of operations management experience, she will lead our care teams and spearhead initiatives to maximize the member experience.

Rich Delperdang bolsters Porter's leadership team with over 30 years of sales and sales leadership experience identifying market trends and capitalizing on opportunities to achieve tangible results. His deep understanding of the payer arena will be invaluable in driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic client relationships, and further solidifying Porter as a trusted health plan partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Warren, Fonda, and Rich to the Porter Team," said John Criswell, Founder and CEO of Porter. "Their deep healthcare backgrounds and exceptional leadership will fuel our ongoing success and propel Porter's exponential growth. We are confident that their contributions will immediately help us navigate health plan members throughout the healthcare maze."

About Porter

We combine the power of analytics with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience.

To learn more, please visit

https://www.helloporter.com

Media contact:

Amy Onda

786-809-0983

[email protected] 

SOURCE Porter

Also from this source

PORTER SECURES $5.4 MILLION SERIES SEED FINANCING LED BY GRIT CAPITAL PARTNERS, OLD LINE CAPITAL, AND JLC FAMILY OFFICE, ADDS DOMAIN EXPERTISE TO ITS BOARD

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.