Porter Bolsters Executive Team with Three Seasoned Healthcare Veterans

Warren Demurjian, Fonda Sullivan, and Rich Delperdang join the Porter team to further the mission of combining the power of analytics with the power of care.

MIAMI and NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, developer of the leading AI-driven care coordination platform and provider of comprehensive at-home clinical services, has expanded its executive team by bringing in Warren Demurjian as SVP of Business Development, Fonda Sullivan as VP of Operations, and Rich Delperdang as SVP of Sales.

Warren Demurjian brings a wealth of expertise with nearly 35 years of healthcare business development experience in Risk Adjustment, Quality Metrics, and Condition Management. His proven track record in driving business development initiatives, developing sales tool kits, and actualizing revenue streams will be instrumental in expanding Porter's client base and fostering new avenues for growth.

Fonda Sullivan joins Porter as the Vice President of Operations, bringing a strong background in building high-quality national practitioner networks and superior-performing engagement teams. With her exceptional leadership skills and over 20 years of operations management experience, she will lead our care teams and spearhead initiatives to maximize the member experience.

Rich Delperdang bolsters Porter's leadership team with over 30 years of sales and sales leadership experience identifying market trends and capitalizing on opportunities to achieve tangible results. His deep understanding of the payer arena will be invaluable in driving revenue growth, cultivating strategic client relationships, and further solidifying Porter as a trusted health plan partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Warren, Fonda, and Rich to the Porter Team," said John Criswell, Founder and CEO of Porter. "Their deep healthcare backgrounds and exceptional leadership will fuel our ongoing success and propel Porter's exponential growth. We are confident that their contributions will immediately help us navigate health plan members throughout the healthcare maze."

About Porter

We combine the power of analytics with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience.

