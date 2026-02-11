Porter Family Exteriors Sweeps Top James Hardie Awards for Second Straight Year

Media-based contractor ranks in the top ten in the nation for volume while maintaining elite service scores.

MEDIA, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Family Exteriors has once again been named to the James Hardie President's Club and awarded the James Hardie Service Excellence Award for 2025. This marks the second year in a row the company has brought home both honors, a feat that highlights its unique position as a high-volume leader that refuses to sacrifice personal service.

The President's Club award is reserved for the highest-performing contractors in the country, with Porter Family Exteriors currently ranked in the top ten in the nation for residential James Hardie volume from a single location. Meanwhile, the Service Excellence Award is based directly on homeowner feedback, proving that Porter's "customer-first" mentality remains intact despite their rapid growth.

"The last ten years have been a wild ride. Growing this company has come with plenty of headaches and hard lessons, but I've always been firm on one thing: you don't have to lose your soul just to get bigger," said Justin Porter, CEO of Porter Family Exteriors.

"Pulling in the Service Excellence Award and the President's Club two years in a row is a huge deal for us. It proves we can be one of the highest-volume teams in the Northeast and still treat every homeowner like they're our only customer. My dad started this in '76 with a focus on quality, and I'm just proud that we're not only keeping that alive—we're taking it further than he ever imagined."

By balancing massive regional scale with the craftsmanship of a local family business, Porter Family Exteriors continues to set the pace for the exterior remodeling industry in the Northeast.

About Porter Family Exteriors

Porter Family Exteriors is a family-owned contractor based in Media, Pennsylvania. Since 1976, they have specialized in high-quality siding, roofing, and window installations for homeowners across Southeast Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey. Under the second-generation leadership of Justin Porter, the company has grown into a national leader in James Hardie installations while maintaining a 50-year commitment to expert craftsmanship.

