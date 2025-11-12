Porter Fuels Rapid Growth for Leading AI & Data Consulting Firm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Capital Corporation, a leading provider of working capital solutions, announced the successful funding of a $2 million recourse factoring facility for a rapidly growing artificial intelligence and data consulting firm specializing in large-scale data engineering, analytics, and cloud infrastructure. The customized facility, which advances up to 90 percent against eligible receivables, was approved within 24 hours and funded in three business days, converting aged invoices into immediate liquidity.

The client, a next-generation systems integrator serving enterprise customers, was experiencing extraordinary growth driven by demand for modern data platforms and AI transformation. While signed contracts and backlog expanded, cash flow was constrained by long and unpredictable enterprise payment cycles, creating payroll strain, slowing technical hiring, and forcing delays on new projects. Traditional lenders were unable to extend additional credit around the firm's receivables, putting its growth trajectory at risk in a fast-moving sector.

Porter Capital stepped in with speed and precision, advancing funds against receivables so the company could stabilize payroll and unlock growth capacity without giving up equity. Porter's underwriting team evaluated the strength of the firm's end customers and contractual structures, designing a scalable facility that matched the company's operating rhythm rather than forcing it to fit a rigid banking model.

Within months of funding, the company recorded a 40 percent increase in project delivery capacity and doubled monthly recurring revenue by moving previously delayed enterprise projects into active execution. The facility preserved ownership while restoring predictability to operations, allowing leadership to focus on strategy, hiring, and delivery instead of managing cash flow gaps.

As Porter Capital continues to grow, the firm's ability to deliver flexible, relationship-driven financing reinforces its role as a trusted partner for high-growth companies navigating long billing cycles. Porter offers invoice factoring and receivables financing that deliver quick decisions, next-day advances after onboarding, and direct access to decision-makers who understand how timing and trust shape growing businesses.

