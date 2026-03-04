Porter Law Firm Names Shane Waddell Partner

Promotion strengthens the firm's leadership in commercial real estate transactions.

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter Law Firm announced today that attorney Shane Waddell has been promoted to Partner, underscoring his contributions to the firm's commercial real estate practice and his commitment to delivering strategic, business-forward counsel.

"What sets Shane apart is that he doesn't just understand real estate on paper; as an investor himself, he understands how transactions work in the real world," said Brad Porter, owner and managing Partner at Porter Law Firm. "At Porter Law Firm, we talk about providing real investment in our clients' goals. Shane lives that mindset every day—he shows up like a true partner in the deal, invested in outcomes, relationships, and long-term success."

Waddell joined Porter Law Firm in May 2016 as a summer law clerk. Since then, he has advised clients on complex real estate transactions, real estate development, title, and leasing matters across Texas. He is known for guiding deals from LOI through closing while helping clients manage risk and timelines.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to take this step at Porter Law Firm," said Waddell. "I value the relationships we've built with our clients, and I look forward to seeing what we accomplish together next."

Waddell received his Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University and graduated cum laude from South Texas College of Law Houston in 2018. He is Board Certified in Commercial Real Estate by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the Texas Bar Real Estate, Probate and Trust Law (REPTL) Section. Waddell was named a 2025 Texas Commercial Real Estate Icon by REDnews and recognized in the 2026 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for outstanding work in his practice.

