Porter Novelli & Delsohn Strategies Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global communications consultancy Porter Novelli and Delsohn Strategies Inc. are coming together to create a unique reputation offering for global sports and entertainment brands. This announcement comes at a time when corporations and teams alike are grappling with transformation at a pace that has never before been seen. From the Coronavirus pandemic to the ongoing racial justice movement in the United States and beyond, the combined force of Porter Novelli and Delsohn Strategies Inc. brings more than 20 collective years of experience to clients who are navigating today's environment and current crises in the field.

"We are thrilled to formalize our partnership with Delsohn Strategies Inc. which brings years of experience in helping sports and entertainment clients navigate issues and master the art of media relations," said Sean Smith, global reputation practice leader at Porter Novelli. "While we've worked together for years, this expanded relationship will provide us with an opportunity to deliver a best-in-class reputation offering for those clients who are looking to make a positive impact and build a reputation that endures."

Delsohn Strategies president Steve Delsohn spent 16 years as an investigative reporter for ESPN TV's Outside the Lines, before establishing his leading sports and entertainment consultancy which has worked with clients such as the West Coast Conference, the Big3 and the Concussion Legacy Foundation, among others. In 2013, Delsohn won a Peabody award for a story on the concussion crisis in the NFL. And in 2009, he earned an EMMY nomination for a story on the Penn State football program. He is also a published author and documentary producer.

"It's a fluid and challenging time in the sports and entertainment industry, and the organizations that communicate most clearly and honestly will have the most positive impact," said Steve Delsohn. "That's one of the many reasons that I'm honored to partner with Porter Novelli, which has always struck me as a communications consultancy with a conscience."

Porter Novelli's esteemed crisis counselors have collectively worked to support various clients like the National Soccer League, Nike and the Atlanta Hawks, among others. The team's award-winning reputation practice continues to grow and expand as organizations seek counsel on navigating today's rapidly changing world.

About Porter Novelli

Porter Novelli is a global purpose communication consultancy born from the idea that the art of communication can advance society. More than 45 years ago, we opened our doors – and people's eyes and minds – for brands driven to make a positive impact. Today, we believe that organizations must find, live and tell their purpose in order to thrive. Those companies will motivate action, secure loyalty and encourage advocacy — all in service to a healthier bottom line. Porter Novelli is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE Porter Novelli

Related Links

http://www.porternovelli.com

