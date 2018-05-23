Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist's Pride and Prejudice Event

Chaired by senior editors from The Economist, attendees and panelists at the Pride and Prejudice summit will continue to challenge and advance the global conversation around lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) diversity and inclusion.

"We're delighted to have Porter Novelli as our official PR partner for this year's Pride & Prejudice," said Emma West, global head of marketing at The Economist. "We share many of the same values as Porter Novelli and together we hope to push the global LGBT agenda forward, improving the legal rights and societal treatment of LGBT people worldwide."

As a partner for Pride and Prejudice, Porter Novelli will support alliance building, media relations and content development initiatives. The project aligns with the agency's Purpose practice, which is dedicated to making a positive impact on business, brands and society.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Economist and their partners to publicize what has now become a major LGBT focused event," said Ravi Sunnak, executive vice president of sustainable development goals and social impact at Porter Novelli. "At Porter Novelli, we are committed to work that drives purposeful action and believe that this event can translate discussions into meaningful action."

This event follows a series of engagements Porter Novelli and The Economist have activated across New York and London.

The Pride and Prejudice summit takes place on May 24th 2018. For more information on the event, please visit http://prideandprejudice.economist.com/.

About Porter Novelli

Porter Novelli is a global public relations agency born from the idea that the art of communication can advance society. Over 45 years ago, we opened our doors – and people's eyes and minds – for brands driven to make a positive impact. Today, we are a global agency with the entrepreneurial spirit of boutique specialists. We continue to build that bridge between purpose and business imperatives, and believe that a healthy bottom line can also make a remarkable impact.

For additional information, please visit www.porternovelli.com. Porter Novelli is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About The Economist Events Group

The Economist Events' philosophy is to tackle issues with a forward-looking, uniquely global perspective. We aim to create events for the intellectually curious: people who enjoy ideas and who are passionate about the issues that define our world.

For additional information, please visit: https://events.economist.com/

