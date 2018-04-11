Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office

"Byron has an entrepreneurial mindset that will deliver immediate traction for the growth of our talent and for clients," said Swint. "His inspiring leadership style and passion for helping brands make a meaningful impact are the perfect ingredients for this role."

Calamese spent more than a decade at Cone, starting as an intern in 2002 and returning in 2008 to work for eight years. At the end of his second turn at the agency, Calamese was an executive vice president and managing director. After Cone, he become senior vice president and chief experience officer for Phoenix House, a national leader in substance use disorder treatment and wellness management.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to collaborate with such a talented and accomplished team," said Calamese. "There's unequivocally a strong connection between purpose-led communications and the industries Boston leads in, from technology and healthcare to a range of consumer goods. We are well-positioned to be the partner that helps companies advance their performance, enhance customer relationships and have a positive impact on society."

Calamese has served as a senior strategist to solve business challenges for lifestyle brands including Timberland, ECCO, Kenneth Cole, Barbour, General Mills, Nestle, Whole Foods Market, Lindt and Bayer, as well as serving as head of global public relations for Rockport.

About Porter Novelli

Porter Novelli is a global public relations agency born from the idea that the art of communication can advance society. Over 45 years ago, we opened our doors – and people's eyes and minds – for brands driven to make a positive impact. Today, we are a global agency with the entrepreneurial spirit of boutique specialists. We continue to build that bridge between purpose and business imperatives, and believe that a healthy bottom line can also make a remarkable impact. For additional information, please visit www.porternovelli.com. Porter Novelli is a part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

Cone (http://www.conecomm.com/) is a public relations and marketing agency that is Always Making a Difference℠ for business, brands and society. We help organizations define their authentic Purpose, weaving it into the brand DNA to both grow the business and positively impact the world. Our deep subject matter expertise in Purpose Brand Strategy, CSR, Social Marketing, Social Impact and Brand Communications creates breakthrough work and unforgettable experiences to ignite action around issues that matter. Cone is a Porter Novelli company and part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group (NYSE: OMC) is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

