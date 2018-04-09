Porter Novelli to Launch International Rescue Committee's Displaced Podcast Series

Displaced is hosted by Ravi Gurumurthy, IRC's Chief Innovation Officer, and Grant Gordon, IRC's Director of Innovation Strategy, and is produced in partnership with the Vox Media Podcast Network. The premiere episode of Displaced, on April 10, will feature an interview with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

"We're excited to work with the IRC and their partners," said Ravi Sunnak, executive vice president of sustainable development goals and social impact at PN. "Porter Novelli's commitment to taking an advanced look at social issues and building purposeful work, makes us a great fit for this campaign."

The engagement includes implementing an integrated approach to communications where the PN team will leverage their expertise to amplify the series across earned, paid and owned channels. They will also put on a series of in-person events at IRC partner and other locations, working with some of the podcast guests.

"Displaced explores the backstories and beliefs of leading humanitarians, advocates and policymakers who are working to solve crises and conflicts across the globe," said Gurumurthy. "We look forward to working with the Porter Novelli team on raising visibility around this series."

