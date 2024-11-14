Porter Now Oversees More Than 2 Million Americans, Changing the Way Healthcare Is Delivered

BALTIMORE, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Porter, the only platform dedicated to connecting members with the resources, services, products, and education they need to live their best lives at home, is proud to announce that it is now responsible for over 2 million Americans. This achievement signals a turning point in healthcare delivery, as Porter continues to bridge the gap between health plans, members, and providers.

Porter's technology and services reach across the U.S., helping members from diverse backgrounds and a wide range of health conditions. Today, we serve Medicare Advantage, D-SNP, Medicaid (including MMPs), ACA and Large Group Commercial, EGWP (Employer Group Waiver Plans), and FEP (Federal Employee Program) members. Porter delivers personalized solutions to provide each member with the support they need to access the care they deserve.

Porter breaks down barriers to healthcare access, ensuring individuals who face challenges with traditional medical facilities receive the care they need. Our team delivers preventive screenings, health assessments, and personalized care directly to a member's home. We provide wraparound support before and after each visit, helping members understand their health benefits, schedule medical appointments, procure HME/DME products, and access home and community-based services.

"Our dynamic and measured growth speaks volumes to the trust we've earned, and I don't take that lightly. Supporting over 2 million people isn't just a number, it's a responsibility. We're here to make a difference, to show up when they need us most, and we'll keep doing that, one member at a time," said John Criswell, Founder and CEO of Porter.

Looking ahead, Porter plans to build on this momentum by further innovating its care-at-home services, software, and technology. With advancements in telehealth and AI-driven care coordination, the company is poised to expand its offerings while continuing to improve both outcomes and financial performance.

You can learn more about Porter at the 24th Risk Adjustment Forum, running from November 17th-19th in Louisville, Kentucky, where we will be moderating a panel discussion on the evolving landscape of member engagement alongside leaders from four major health plans.

About Porter

We combine the power of AI with the power of care. Porter is a leading healthcare IT and services platform for care and coverage coordination that optimizes outcomes and member experience. Porter delivers understanding, compassion, information, and peace of mind for consumers. Driven by robust AI analytics, Porter's Care Guide team helps the member navigate the healthcare delivery system, secures the right support for each member's specific needs, and directs Porter's team of expert clinicians to perform comprehensive in-home care, complete with lab and diagnostic testing. By coordinating the complexities of each unique care journey, Porter helps close the gaps with the largest impact on quality measures, total cost of care, risk adjustment, and member experience.

