Porter Wright Expands Service Offerings with Addition of Reinsurance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally-recognized law firm, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, has named partners Ira Belcove and Teresa Snider as co-chairs of the firm's reinsurance practice area. The full-service firm recently added reinsurance to its more than 30 distinct service offerings as part of its Midwest expansion into the Chicago market through the acquisition of litigation firm Butler Rubin Saltarelli & Boyd LLP in early February.

As heads of Porter Wright's newly formed Reinsurance Litigation and Arbitration Practice Group, Belcove and Snider will guide the group's eighteen attorneys, who litigate and arbitrate reinsurance coverage disputes on behalf of insurers and reinsurers, and provide the necessary day-to-day business counsel on which reinsurance industry stakeholders rely.

"Teresa and Ira have extensive experience in reinsurance and arbitration and are highly-respected lawyers in the field," said Bob Tannous, managing partner of Porter Wright. "They are committed to the success and expansion of the firm's newest practice area and I look forward to their new roles as co-chairs."

Ira J. Belcove has more than 30 years of experience in reinsurance arbitration, complex business litigation and appellate practice. He has litigated and arbitrated numerous reinsurance disputes, on behalf of both ceding insurers and assuming reinsurers, involving issues ranging from the cession of forest fire losses under property catastrophe treaties to the aggregation of asbestos claims to the operation and termination of managing general agencies. In addition to his representation of clients as counsel, Belcove has testified as an expert witness before the High Court of Justice in London on questions of U.S. insurance law. He has also been recognized by leading industry publications, including Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America, and Who's Who Legal: Insurance & Reinsurance Lawyers.

Teresa Snider has been recognized for several notable accolades in the industry, including being named one of Lawdragon's America's Leading 500 Lawyers and a Woman to Watch by Business Insurance. Snider has handled numerous arbitration hearings and court cases, including matters related to coverage and allocation, treaty interpretation, late notice, bad faith, misrepresentation and nondisclosure allegations, and agency issues. She also provides counseling on contract wording and coverage issues, assists clients in assessing their rights against insolvent insurers, and prepares commutation and settlement agreements.

