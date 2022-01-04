Porter Wright welcomes Searby in Cleveland as chair of White Collar Defense practice

"We are extremely excited to add Ned as the leader of our White Collar practice," shared Jim Curphey, chair of the firm's Litigation department. "His exceptional experience and reputation in federal investigations and regulatory enforcement will further bolster the successful outcomes we achieve for our clients."

"Ned's broad background as a federal prosecutor and proven experience as a trial attorney and appellate advocate make him a significant addition to our bench in Northeastern Ohio and the firm overall," stated Tracey Turnbull, Partner-in-Charge of Porter Wright's Cleveland office. "We are excited to add his varied skillset and sharp legal acumen to our Litigation team."

Ned is highly-recognized in the areas of federal investigations and prosecutions and SEC enforcement actions, and represents clients in all facets of antitrust, securities and commercial litigation matters. He has served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division, as a special duty independent counsel and as a member of the Presidential Transition Team. Ned also brings experience as a business analyst in Pittsburgh and legal department stagiaire in Paris, France.

In his community, Ned serves as an adjunct professor at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, as a lecturer at Case Western Reserve University Law School and as an instructor in National Institute of Trial Advocacy programs. He has been honored by Chambers USA in White Collar Criminal Defense and Best Lawyers® in Antitrust Litigation.

Ned received his undergraduate degree at Dartmouth College and his J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School.

About Porter Wright

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP is a large law firm that traces its roots to 1846 in Ohio. With offices in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Dayton, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Naples, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Washington, D.C., Porter Wright provides strategic legal counsel to a worldwide base of clients. | porterwright.com

SOURCE Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP