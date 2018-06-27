Porter24 Expands Premier Digital Hotel Network and Advertising Platform in NYC

In just one year, NYC saw a record 62.8 million tourists, a 90 percent jump in visitors from the 33.1 million just 10 years ago, according to a report released in May 2018 by the think tank Center for an Urban Future. The report goes on to find that the city's tourism industry has grown to be one of the four primary drivers of its economy, spurring small business owners to seek creative ways to make their establishments stand out amongst the intense competition.

Porter24 helps companies target these dynamic on-the-go travelers upon check-in at their hotel and throughout their stay. The interactive screens enable users to easily and enjoyably discover local business deals, eateries, the hottest nightlife, the greatest tourist attractions and much more right from their hotel lobby with directions and information sent directly to their phones. The driving force behind Porter24's turnkey solution is the cloud-based software. By combining state-of-the-art touchscreen technology with an easy-to-use content management system, the console permits hotels and other business owners to update and customize content in real-time.

"We are thrilled to provide Porter24's unique concept to the city's tastemakers, allowing them to reach New York's most critical market – tourists – in a way no other advertising platform can," said Daniel Ramirez, Vice President of Porter24. "If you're like most travelers, you'd usually ask your hotel's concierge for the top restaurants and attractions in the area. And if you are a local business, you've probably courted dozens of hotel concierges for referrals, getting nowhere in the process. To support these local businesses, we're excited to add a dynamic sales executive to our team who will work with partners across the city helping them reach new audiences and build their businesses."

Porter24's interactive touchscreens are currently located in New York's Hilton Times Square, The Lexington Hotel, Manhattan at Times Square and Doubletree Times Square. The company will continue to expand to the most sought after hotels in the city. The screens come in various sizes, between 50 and 65 inches, with custom builds to ensure every display perfectly aligns with each hotels unique personality. Users can also check the weather, track flights, learn more about what's happening at their hotel and even take a selfie that can be sent directly to social media channels- for those who'd like to boast about their amazing trip to friends. For more information on Porter24's digital concierge service, including installation details and additional locations, please email info@porter24.com or visit http://www.porter24.com.

ABOUT PORTER24

