PorterJets: Launching to Set the New Standard in Private Jet Travel

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PorterJets is officially here, and ready to make private travel as seamless as it is sophisticated. With a focus on a no-compromise approach to service and flexibility, PorterJets is reshaping what private aviation can be—setting a new standard that feels like it was built for the client.

PorterJets promise is simple: to deliver a seamless blend of luxury and efficiency, saving clients time while elevating every moment of their travel experience—whether it's for business, pleasure, or both.

The Team Behind the Experience

PorterJets was founded and is led by seasoned aviation professional Dan Naaman, whose years of experience in luxury travel and aviation give him a unique edge in understanding what clients really want. Naaman is joined by Managing Partner Guy Harrison-Murray, a forward-thinking aviation strategist from the UK, who's helping the company expand globally while keeping every detail of the experience cutting-edge. Together with their team, they're building something fresh—combining their expertise, innovation, and a clear commitment to putting clients first.

PorterJets is unlike the traditional broker-driven approach used by many aviation companies and instead the company utilizes a partner-led model. The PorterJets team works directly with the client to provide unmatched insight and control over the travel decisions. By cutting out unnecessary middlemen, PorterJets empowers clients with the knowledge and transparency they deserve, ensuring every flight is tailored to their needs.

"As much as we're about luxury, we're also about empowerment," said Dan Naaman, Founder & CEO of PorterJets. "Our goal isn't just to get you in the air; it's to make you feel confident in every decision you make with us. Transparency is at the core of everything we do."

PorterJets So Far

Since taking off earlier this year, PorterJets has completed over 625 flights with a 100% customer retention rate. Additionally, the company has tripled its team size, launched a Founding Members program, secured strategic partnerships with an NIL management company, engaged with high-profile concierge companies, and rolled out innovative ways to fund travel that keep things simple and flexible.

Here's a Preview of PorterJets' Services

On-Demand Charter Services: Whether it's a last-minute getaway or a meticulously planned adventure, PorterJets provides immediate access to a world-class fleet of safety-vetted aircraft. Need to be wheels up in three hours? Done. From short hops to international flights, PorterJets will make sure it's smooth, fast, and flawless.





Comprehensive Concierge Services: PorterJets caters to broader luxury travel needs, offering bespoke services that extend beyond air travel and address clients' specific preferences. From a dream car waiting outside the hotel to take them to a yacht charter, to private jet bookings and unique local experiences, the PorterJets concierge service, backed by A Porter Company, removes the hassle of planning. With PorterJets, clients have a single, dedicated point of contact for all of their luxury travel needs, ensuring a consistent, personalized service across the board.





Flexible Deposit Model: PorterJets adaptive deposit model caters to those who seek flexibility coupled with savings, and options. By leveraging one-way flights and empty legs, exclusive concierge partnerships, and off-market yachts, PorterJets ensures clients receive the best solution for their travels, every time without cutting corners on comfort.





The Only Truly All-Inclusive Jet Card: No hidden fees. No surprise bills. Just a simple, transparent program that locks in an hourly rate and guarantees availability. Luxury travel doesn't have to come with fine print—PorterJets certainly doesn't.





No hidden fees. No surprise bills. Just a simple, transparent program that locks in an hourly rate and guarantees availability. Luxury travel doesn't have to come with fine print—PorterJets certainly doesn't. Aircraft Sales Made Easy: Whether buying or selling a jet, PorterJets guides clients through the process with expert insights and unmatched market access. Think of PorterJets as a partner in navigating the high-end aviation market, minus the hassle.

Why Fly PorterJets?

Jetsetters deserve a travel experience that's as effortless as it is exceptional. By operating with a partner-led model, PorterJets provides direct access to a team that will understand the client's needs, backed by a level of transparency that ensures no surprises—just seamless, stress-free luxury. With PorterJets, there's no guesswork—just an unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.

To learn more about PorterJets or to book a flight, visit www.porterjets.com.

About PorterJets

PorterJets is a global leader in private jet travel and elite living with its unique partner-led model and dedication to comprehensive concierge services. This approach ensures clients receive expert, personalized care while enjoying the highest standards of safety, booking flexibility, and consistent white-glove service. As a subsidiary of A Porter Company, PorterJets' clients also have access to bespoke services, experiences, and unique packages that extend beyond aviation. With a dedication to client satisfaction, transparency, and innovation, PorterJets is redefining the future of aviation and luxury travel.

