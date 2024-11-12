Portfolia Unveils Rising America III: Driving Unmatched Returns With A New Model for Venture Capital

A Proven Investment Strategy For Institutional Investors, Endowments, and Family Offices With An Estimated 40% IRR Through Diverse-Focused Innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolia, the premiere investing fund designed for the world's most powerful community of women investors, announces the launch of its latest venture capital fund, Rising America III, expanding on its legacy as the highest-performing fund for people of color (POC) in the United States.

Building on the success of Rising America Fund II, which launched last year and had a first close in under 24 hours, Rising America III stands out as one of the most active and successful accredited funds dedicated to backing diverse founders who are reshaping industries. Rising America Fund I is a top-performing fund with an estimated 40% IRR. As one of the most active investors in this space, it has backed 27 companies across all sectors and stages, from pre-seed to pre-IPO. It is the only venture capital fund led by five women of color—three African American and two Latina—with an average of 16.4 years of investment experience, including Karen Kerr, Noramay Cadena, Juliana Garaizar, and Lorine Pendleton.

Rising America III will also mark as the first qualified fund with Portfolia's unique investment strategy targeting family offices, strategic investors, foundations, and endowments. Its mirrored accredited fund will continue to provide individual investors access to invest in traditionally overlooked markets that are brimming with potential.

"Our third fund represents a crucial opportunity for investors to engage in transformative change at a pivotal moment in our society," says Juliana Garaizar, Fund Partner at Rising America Fund III. "Today's African American, Hispanic, and LGBTQ+ buying power is projected to be $6.6 trillion combined in 2024. This fund embodies our commitment to driving innovation that reflects the rich diversity of our communities, paving the way for a new era where diverse leadership is not just an aspiration, but a reality that fuels economic growth and societal progress."

Rising America III represents a breakthrough moment for institutional investors seeking impactful investment opportunities. With over $70 million raised across its previous funds, Portfolia continues to outperform its peers by combining the power of women's networks with a laser focus on underrepresented founders. Key investments have included minority & female-owned Canela, the leading Hispanic media company and home of streaming platform Canela. TV. Mobility Capital Finance ("MoCaFi"), an early-stage fintech company that offers a mobile-first, full-complement banking platform to the 80 million financially underserved in the US; Maven Clinic, the largest women's and family telemedicine network in the US, dramatically improving health outcomes during pregnancy and childbirth and Goal Setter, a family saving, financial literacy and smart spending app that makes it easy for the whole family to go cashless and learn how to be money-smart. Goalsetter is Nickelodeon meets Fintech – it combines the best of Fintech companies like Acorns and CashApp with financial education and gaming that appeals to the whole family.

"The Portfolia model redefines venture investing by filling critical gaps and capturing high-potential opportunities traditionally overlooked by uniform VC firms," says Trish Costello, Founder & CEO of Portfolia. "Through strategic partnerships, Portfolia unites 'dream team' investors with access to high-impact sectors—such as women's health and POC-led companies—where their expertise can drive meaningful change. By handling operational responsibilities, we enable our partners to focus on securing the best deals in these underserved markets. This approach represents innovation in venture capital at the highest performance level—a model distinctly effective and not replicable beyond Portfolia."

About Portfolia

