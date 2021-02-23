Portfolio BI Completes the Acquisition of Managed Service Provider Hentsū Tweet this

"For much of the industry, the cloud vs. on-premises discussion is over; the cloud's advantages as a platform for investment management are clear," said Jeremy Siegel, CEO of Portfolio BI. "The remote working environment and increased reliance on digital communication during the COVID-19 pandemic is opening up the prospect for new asset management operating models in the context of a broader digitalization of the industry. This acquisition empowers us to leverage Hentsū's expertise and technology to meet our clients' and the industries' ever-evolving needs."

"We are delighted to join Portfolio BI and to be part of the expanded offering for portfolio managers, investment analysts, risk professionals, and operations teams," said Hentsū's CEO, Marko Djukic. "As the industry's first managed service provider specializing in public cloud environments, our technology allows managers to scale up or down, pivot strategies, and adapt to changing market opportunities. This offering fits well within the vision, technology and service already offered by Portfolio BI."

The industry's expectations of a traditional managed service provider have changed in terms of support, IT services, and cloud, shifting the conversation to one around long-term technology roadmap planning for firms. Portfolio BI solutions and managed services can support firms in the full digitalization journey that firms now require.

Both Portfolio BI and Hentsū are portfolio companies of Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, a leading Fintech growth equity group. NEXT Investors identifies growth equity investment opportunities in private technology and services companies globally where the team has domain expertise and actionable edge. The team's portfolio comprises high-growth private businesses that interact with the financial services industry across sectors including Market Structure, Financial Technology, Enterprise Software, Data Analytics and Specialty Finance.

Portfolio BI (PBI) empowers the most sophisticated buy-side ﬁrms to take control of their portfolio and trading data. Born from the merger of LUX FTS and NorthPoint, and backed by Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, and seasoned financial experts.

We help the buy-side access, organize, and analyze their data; we help firms act on it. With the most configurable solutions on the market, our platforms can be specifically tailored to unique business needs. 150 top-tier hedge funds, asset managers, family offices, funds of funds, and institutional investors have trusted PBI's technology for over 25 years. www.portfoliobi.com

