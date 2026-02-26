Portfolio BI, Decathlon Capital Partners Reach Agreement on Significant Investment to Strengthen Platform's AI Capabilities

Transaction provides flexible amortization, protects existing shareholders from dilution

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio BI, which provides advanced data solutions for managers of alternative investments, has landed a multi-million-dollar investment to further advance the artificial-intelligence capabilities of its platform and to expand customer support.

Portfolio BI, headquartered in New York City, said it reached agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners on the growth-funding package. Financial details weren't disclosed.

Jonathan White, Chief Executive Officer of Portfolio BI, said more than 175 top-tier clients with more than $1 trillion in assets under management rely on the company's services to strengthen their performance.

"The advent of AI is a game changer in our pursuit of superior outcomes for clients. Stepping outside the traditional OMS/PMS and EDM workflow/reporting methodologies, our AI-driven tools enable private market asset managers to quickly and efficiently ingest and access the data they need to gauge performance, exposure and risk," White said. "This growth financing through Decathlon Capital Partners allows further enhancement of the deep domain expertise we've developed over two decades as a trusted partner of industry-leading management firms."

Sumit Mahajan, Chief Operating Officer of Portfolio BI, said "The financial package won't result in any dilution of the interests of the company's existing shareholders. The transaction doesn't require any loss of management control or change in governance. This growth funding, with its flexible amortization schedule and no cost for undrawn capital, is custom designed to meet the needs of Portfolio BI as it continues its strong growth trajectory," Mahajan said.

John Borchers, Managing Director of Decathlon Capital Partners, said the robust demand for Portfolio BI products from a diversified client base provides a strong platform for the company's future development.

"Decathlon Capital Partners is pleased to support the growth of Portfolio BI with a financial package that's tailored precisely to the company's needs," Borchers said.

About Portfolio BI

Portfolio BI is the leading global provider of data solutions and services to the investment management community. For more than 20 years, Portfolio BI has empowered investment managers to deliver performance securely through leading data analytics and infrastructure advisory. Our clients benefit from our integrated platforms, local technological expertise, seasoned financial experts, and off-the-shelf solutions. We don't just help you access, organize, and analyze your data. We help you act on it. Learn more at https://www.portfoliobi.com/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners

Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized growth-debt financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com.

SOURCE Portfolio BI