Portfolio Management Services Will grow at a CAGR of 6.81% During 2021-2025 | Discover Market Procurement Insights on SpendEdge

Portfolio Management Services Will grow at a CAGR of 6.81% During 2021-2025
Jun 25, 2021, 10:00 ET
June 25, 2021
The Portfolio Management Services will increase by 3%-7% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market. HSBC Plc, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., Allianz Group, UBS Group AG, Vanguard Group Inc are among the prominent suppliers in Portfolio Management Services market.
Portfolio Management Services Procurement report explains key category management objectives that should form the base for sourcing strategy, including:
- Top-line growth
- Adherence to regulatory nuances
- Category innovations
- Cost savings
- Customer retention
- Reduction of TCO
- Scalability of inputs
- Supply base rationalization
- Supply assurance
- Minimalization of ad hoc purchases
- Demand forecasting and governance
- Green initiatives
This report evaluates suppliers based on type of clientele, years of experience, regulatory compliance, and level of quality checks. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.
