Portfolio Management Software Market to Reach $11.81 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 14.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for efficient asset management, continuous advancements in technology, and regulatory compliance and risk management drive the growth of the portfolio management software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Portfolio Management Software Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), and End User (Business and Individual): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global portfolio management software industry generated $3.2 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $11.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The portfolio management software market is expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in demand for efficient asset management, technological advancements, and regulatory compliance and risk management. Moreover, an increase in demand for digital transformation is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, the cost and complexity of portfolio management software and data security concerns limit the growth of the portfolio management software market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $11.8 billion CAGR 14.2 % No. of Pages in Report 215 Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for efficient asset management Technological advancements Regulatory compliance and risk management Opportunities Increase in demand for digital transformation Restraints Cost and complexity of portfolio management software Data security concerns

COVID-19 scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the portfolio management software market size. As the pandemic disrupted global financial markets and caused uncertainty, many investors sought out portfolio management software to better track and manage their investments in volatile times. This led to a short-term boost in demand for these tools.

However, the economic fallout from the pandemic led to budget cuts in various sectors, including financial services. Some firms reduced their spending on software, including portfolio management tools. Therefore, while the portfolio management software market experienced a temporary surge, its growth trajectory was influenced by the evolving economic conditions and the changing needs of businesses during and after the pandemic.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global portfolio management software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing complexity of financial markets and the need for efficient asset allocation that has led to rising demand for sophisticated portfolio management tools. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.3% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the need for tailored solutions and customization to meet individual client requirements which has led to a surge in consulting and advisory services.

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global portfolio management software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as data security concerns and regulatory compliance requirements. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032. The growth of the cloud segment in the portfolio management software market is primarily propelled by factors such as scalability, accessibility, and cost-efficiency.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global portfolio management software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the need for real-time data analytics, decision support, and collaboration tools that are crucial for managing extensive portfolios efficiently. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to factors such as increasing competition, a desire for better financial management, and cost-efficiency.

The business segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the business segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global portfolio management software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing complexity of investment landscapes and the need for efficient asset management. However, the individual segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the democratization of investment opportunities, the desire for personal financial empowerment, and technological advancements.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global portfolio management software market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in complexity of financial markets and the growing emphasis on risk management and compliance in investment practices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to the economic growth, the rising interest in investments, and the adoption of technology in the financial sector in this region.

Leading Market Players: -

MProfit Software Private Limited

Oracle

BlackRock, Inc.

Beiley Software, Inc.

Miles Software

SS&C Advent

Quicken Inc.

Ziggma Analytics Inc.

Planview

FinFolio Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global portfolio management software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the portfolio management software market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing portfolio management software market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the portfolio management software market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing portfolio management software market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the portfolio management software market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as portfolio management software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

