PortfolioScience Releases RiskAPI Python Client

NEW YORK, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PortfolioScience, a leading provider of on-demand risk management systems, today announced release of its RiskAPI® Enterprise client for the Python programming language. The latest version of the RiskAPI client object allows developers to directly access PortfolioScience's on-demand, hosted risk analysis service in order to build or enhance sophisticated quantitative finance applications written in Python.

As with the existing .Net and Java versions of the company's RiskAPI Enterprise platform, the new Python client provides a whole range of quantitative risk analysis calculations executable on portfolios, sub-portfolios, and individual positions across multiple asset classes. Developers can harness bundled computing power, historical data, and analytics available within the RiskAPI system to generate on-demand, multi-model Value at Risk (VaR), stress-testing, factor & exposure analysis, option & fixed income analytics and more.

"We are excited to make RiskAPI available to the growing Python quant developer community," said Ittai Korin, PortfolioScience's founder and chief executive. "Python is a hugely popular, user-friendly language that allows rapid development of quantitative finance applications. The RiskAPI system client fits perfectly into this model."

PortfolioScience specializes in risk management technology for financial institutions, investment services, financial advisors, and hedge funds. The company's hosted RiskAPI® service allows fund managers, advisors, and traders, as well as both buy-side and sell-side market participants to access powerful risk analysis capabilities on demand. RiskAPI includes all required data, computing, and infrastructure resulting in a complete end-to-end risk analysis solution.

For more information on PortfolioScience, see http://wwww.portfolioscience.com

