Portico Benefits Services Joins Quantum Health as Featured Speaker at HEROForum19

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the leading healthcare and benefits consumer navigation and care coordination company, announced today that it is a featured speaker, presenting with key client, Portico Benefit Services, at the HEROForum19 on September 10-12 in Portland, Oregon.

HEROForum19, presented by the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO), shares best practices and emerging ideas in its annual learning series. This year's forum focuses on "Thriving Organizations: Achieving Well-Being Through Collaboration," and features partnerships that have defied traditional boundaries—specifically, leaders, organizations and experts who believe that healthy cultures are prerequisites to health for individuals. This year's event showcases organizations that effectively embrace collaboration across disciplines and sectors to effect change.

Portico Benefit Services Director of Products, Joshua Smith, Sr. and Mike Sokol, MD, MS, Quantum Health's Senior Vice President, Clinical Strategy, will present, "How a Guided Benefits and Healthcare Experience Drives Better Outcomes." In the presentation, Smith and Sokol will demonstrate how Quantum Health's guided experience has engaged Portico employees, driving improved access to and use of healthcare that have in turn led to measurable financial savings.

"Engaging employees is crucial for today's employers, and providing a personalized, single-point of entry for employee healthcare and benefits is a proven engagement driver," says Dr. Sokol. "By helping employees navigate the challenging landscape of multiple benefits and healthcare options more effectively, we increase their satisfaction and improve their outcomes. Persistent, real-time employee guidance also improves overall benefits utilization and significantly lowers costs for employers. Portico's successful results are very much aligned with the consistent results we have achieved for our clients for the past 20 years."

The session takes place on Tuesday, September 10th from 2:40-3:40 p.m. at the Portland Marriott Downtown Waterfront in Portland, Oregon.

