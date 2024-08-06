Portillo's Serves Up Tradition with a Side of Tech: Chicago Icon Pilots Self-Service Kiosks

Strategic Kiosk Rollout, in Partnership with Bite, Will Facilitate Faster Ordering, Shorter Lines, and Visual Menu Exploration to Enhance Guest,Team Member Experience

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLO), the fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites, today announced that it is piloting kiosks in select restaurants. This strategic test represents a step forward in Portillo's ongoing commitment to embracing technology that will enhance the guest and Team Member experience, while optimizing operational efficiency. The company has installed its first state-of-the-art, 24-inch Bite kiosks at two Chicagoland restaurants, offering Portillo's guests an additional layer of convenience and choice, and freeing up Team Members to support other areas of the restaurant and focus on exceptional guest service.

Guests at Portillo's restaurants in Downers Grove, IL (1500 Butterfield Rd) and Chicago's River North neighborhood (100 W Ontario St) will have the first opportunity to trial the kiosks, which were custom-designed in partnership with Portillo's technology team and Bite. As part of the pilot program, Portillo's plans to install additional kiosks at its restaurants in California later this month. Pilot locations will serve as testing environments, providing valuable insights to guide potential future kiosk implementations.

"We've studied best practices across the restaurant industry to identify a next-generation ordering system as a thoughtful addition for both our guests and our Team Members," said Keith Correia, Chief Information Officer of Portillo's. "By offering an alternative ordering experience, we're giving guests another way to get their Portillo's however they prefer, while creating flexibility for our teams to focus on what they do best – making delicious food and providing fun, welcoming service. It's about carefully integrating technology to enhance the classic Portillo's experience that has delighted fans for over six decades."

Crucially, this technological addition is designed to complement, not disrupt the Portillo's dine-in experience. The kiosks work alongside existing ordering channels, providing guests with more ways to order. This approach enables Portillo's to strategically redistribute Team Members to other high-value areas of guest service, fostering new opportunities for meaningful guest interactions and Team Member development.

Moreover, these kiosks allow Portillo's to thoughtfully showcase both core menu items and new innovations. Large 24-inch video screens not only facilitate an easy ordering process, but also offer a visual journey through Portillo's full menu to encourage guests to discover new items, potentially leading to increased check sizes and higher guest satisfaction.

Portillo's partnership with Bite, a leading restaurant kiosk provider, underscores the company's commitment to quality. The kiosks will be evaluated based on specific success metrics, including line reduction, order accuracy, check size, guest satisfaction, and importantly, Team Member satisfaction. This pilot program reflects Portillo's dedication to mindful tech integration that genuinely benefits the overall Portillo's experience for Team Members and guests.

About Portillo's

Portillo's (NASDAQ: PTLO) is a fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Founded in 1963 by Dick Portillo, the company has grown to include more than 80 restaurants across 10 states. Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, fresh salads, and famous chocolate cake. The company went public in 2021 and continues to grow its nationwide footprint while maintaining its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional customer service. Portillo's ships food to all 50 states via Portillos.com and operates Portillo's Home Kitchen, the company's fast-growing catering business. For more information, visit www.portillos.com.

