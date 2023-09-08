Portillo's workers take direct action to demand a union contract

Workers Demand Company End Stall Tactics, Negotiate First Contract Immediately

What: "Caravan of Justice" public action to demand Portillo's stop stalling and begin immediate negotiations

When: Saturday September 9, 2023 Time: 11:30am

Where: Portillo's Restaurant - 3343 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60618

Who: Portillo's workers, Iron Workers Union, Arise Chicago, elected officials, community leaders*

Background: On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853. Portillo's continuously stated both before and after the vote count that they would respect the workers' decision to unionize and would bargain in good faith. However, instead of honoring the workers' vote, Portillo's has utilized stall tactics, including filing baseless election objections. Portillo's workers; along with community leaders and supporters, will be taking their demands through Chicago to Portillo's restaurants. Workers are demanding Portillo's drop their frivolous election objections and negotiate.

