Portion Plate Launched to Help Americans Eat Healthier

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Roskelley is a nutrition education, health teacher, business owner, and online content creator at Health Beet . She is thrilled to announce the launch of her tools for the management of Diabetes, including the Diabetes Portion Plate This portion plate was created for people with diabetes to support their diabetic journey and manage blood sugar with delicious, healthy, and well-balanced portions.

Healthy Portion Plate for Diabetes

The Diabetes Plate can assist Americans in learning and maintaining portion control. The diabetes plate shows that it is not impossible to curate balanced meals that are simple and contribute to healthier living. With the Diabetes Plate, you can create healthy portions of vegetables, carbs, and protein to enjoy a little bit of everything!

The Diabetes Plate is perfect for individuals seeking ideas for balancing carbs and proteins at every meal. Thousands of people have used the portion plate idea to manage their health and lead a fulfilling life!

The portion plate comprises a visual representation of how you should make your meals, where half the plate is dedicated to fresh veggies, 1/4 to carbs, and 1/4 to lean proteins. That way, you can enjoy salads, greens, carrots, chicken, turkey, beans, rice, pasta, yogurt, and milk, meaning you don't have to give up on all the delicious foods in the world to stay healthy.

"This portion plate is perfect for anyone wanting to enjoy a happy, healthy life," says Amy Roskelley. "After years of seeking an effective solution to losing weight and ensuring a fit lifestyle, I created my Portion Plates to simplify my life. With this, you can maintain healthy portions, shed a few pounds, and manage your diabetes without starving your taste buds off delicious foods."

This meal plan plate offers promising results, and is backed by years of science dating back to the 1980s. Created by Swedish Dietitians, this method was originally called "The Swedish Plate Method." It functioned similarly to the diabetes plate, helping individuals with diabetes manage their health by creating proper (and delicious) portions.

Another bonus of the diabetes plate is that it can help you lose weight without causing you to lose all your energy and give up your favorite meals. By encouraging you to create healthy and balanced portions, this fun and healthy meal plan plate helps you shed a few extra portions- it doesn't get better than this!

The diabetes portion plate is now available on Amazon for purchase at a budget-friendly price. With a 4.8-star rating, the meal plan plate offers promising results so you can get started hassle-free!

