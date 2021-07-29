Portland Audubon Partners With DEI-Focused Agency Motus Recruiting and Staffing for New Executive Director Recruitment

PORTLAND, Ore., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Audubon has officially launched its search for the organization's next executive director. The nonprofit conservation organization has retained Motus Recruiting and Staffing, Inc., Portland's leading DEI executive search agency.

Portland Audubon

Portland Audubon is nearing completion of its five-year strategic plan (2017-2022) and a core priority moving forward is to infuse equity, inclusion, and diversity into all facets of the organization. The new executive director will play an important role in achieving the organization's DEI goals through engagement with staff, board members, donors, volunteers, and the public.

"We hope to attract a person with a true passion for the Portland Audubon mission - to inspire people from all walks of life to enjoy, understand, and protect native birds and wildlife and the natural environment upon which we all depend," said Judith Ramaley, Board President. "Our organization is looking for an individual who possesses the thoughtfulness, skills, and energy to help us grow from our experiences during the pandemic surrounding environmental justice, social justice, and the growing impact of climate change. We want to approach our core commitments to education, conservation, and advocacy in ways that respond to the needs of the people of Oregon and the world around us."

Scheduled to be finalized fall 2021, the recruitment aims to be an inclusive, holistic process that incorporates the board of directors' desired qualifications while addressing the needs and considerations of the Portland Audubon staff.

"Portland Audubon is a phenomenal organization, and I am thrilled they decided to partner with Motus Recruiting in their search for a new executive director," said Orlando Williams, Motus Recruiting Chief Executive and Equity Officer. "Portland Audubon's mission to inspire people from all walks of life to love nature and their dedication to building community is in perfect alignment with our goal of moving people forward."

Click here for more information and the full job description.

Contact:

Elizabeth McGarry

(503) 496-1310

About Portland Audubon:

Portland Audubon's volunteer-empowered and growing community has loved and advocated for Oregon's wildlife and wild places for more than 100 years. Through collaboration with a vast network of advocates, nature enthusiasts, and partners, Portland Audubon inspires and connects people to nature through a variety of programs that are grounded in science and learning. Their mission is to inspire all people to love and protect birds, wildlife, and the natural environment upon which life depends. Learn more at: audubonportland.org

Related Images

motus-recruiting-and-portland.png

Motus Recruiting and Portland Audubon executive search

SOURCE Portland Audubon