Portland-based Athena Volleyball joins League One Volleyball

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Athena Volleyball joins the newly announced League One Volleyball (LOVB)—a first-of-its-kind volleyball community, with a network of junior clubs across the country and a professional women's volleyball league.

America loves volleyball––with 38 million former and current players, it's the most played youth sport for girls. Yet, while the Women's National Team won gold at the Olympics this year, there is no full-season professional league in the US.

LOVB is re-imagining the future of volleyball by building city-based professional volleyball teams with a community up foundation of enthusiastic junior volleyball clubs, including Portland area-based Athena Volleyball.

AthenaVB joins the LOVB ecosystem today alongside junior clubs in 10 other cities. Since 2001, AthenaVB has been inspiring the sport of volleyball in Oregon, and in partnership with LOVB, AthenaVB will continue to provide access to best-in-class volleyball training, national resources for college scholarships, and mentorship opportunities with pro athletes and coaches.

"We are so happy to collaborate with some of the greatest volleyball minds in the country through LOVB and bring that to the players in the Athena community," says Lena Chan, AthenaVB Director. "With LOVB we will continue to provide the best resources and opportunities to our coaches and members. Our players will get the best training, best recruiting support, and the greatest nationwide community that they could hope to be a part of. With LOVB our players will see firsthand that they can make volleyball a career either as a player, coach, or administrator, and they will have the opportunity to impact lives."

LOVB also announced today that they will start to unveil a professional league in 2022, with support from an Athletes Council that includes Danielle Scott (5x Olympian & 2x Silver Medalist), Haleigh Washington (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Justine Wong-Orantes (2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kelsey Robinson (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Kim Hill (2016 Bronze & 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist), Carli Lloyd (2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist), and more.

With the support of AthenaVB, LOVB is propelling U.S. volleyball to new heights, creating an exceptional volleyball community, a better future for athletes, and an expanded love of the game at all ages.

About LOVB

League One Volleyball (LOVB) reimagines the future of volleyball in the US, creating a professional volleyball league and network of junior volleyball clubs across the country.

