Portland-Based Better-for-You Treat Maker, Honey Mama's, Announces Series A Funding to Expand Product Offerings and Fuel Continued Growth

Honey Mama's, refrigerated cocoa truffle bars made with whole ingredients, was founded in 2012 by Christy Goldsby as a recipe for a delightfully indulgent wellness treat. Combining bakery roots with a belief that food is medicine, Christy set out to create a clean-label, superfood treat that would provide consumers with a rich, decadent chocolate-like dessert. With flavors like Lavender Rose, Tahini Tangerine, and Spicy Dark, the category pioneering Honey Mama's bars are nutrient-rich while delivering a satisfying and indulgent culinary experience.

Honey Mama's ranks among the fastest growing brands in natural and conventional grocery channels, breaking away from traditional candy and chocolate categories by meeting rapidly growing consumer demand for snacking and wellness-focused products, and is positioned to continue driving incremental growth through this additional round of funding.

"Honey Mama's is incredibly grateful to Amberstone Ventures whose investment will fast track our goal to become part of the mainstream consideration set when choosing a confectionery. Through our category-defining bars, we're on a mission to empower consumers and change the narrative around sweet snacks and indulgence," said Christy Goldsby, founder of Honey Mama's.

"Amberstone is thrilled to partner with Christy and the exceptionally talented team they have built at Honey Mama's. We could not be more excited about the opportunity to join the Honey Mama's family as they continue to build an absolutely delicious brand within the better-for-you confectionery category," said Alexander Bernstein, managing partner at Amberstone Ventures. "We fell in love with the product immediately, and we have extraordinarily high hopes for the brand, which resonates with consumers who are looking for the indulgence of chocolate, without sacrificing their cleaner, nutritional lifestyle goals and objectives."

About Honey Mama's

Honey Mama's bars are made using five whole food, nutrient-rich ingredients (raw honey, dark cocoa powder, unrefined coconut oil, Himalayan pink salt, and either sprouted almonds, shredded coconut, or sesame seeds). The company is committed to using only the highest quality direct-trade, non-GMO, and organic ingredients that are also out of this world delicious. Naturally free from refined sugar, soy, eggs, dairy, gluten, and grains. For more information about Honey Mama's, please visit www.honeymamas.com .

About Amberstone

The investment in Honey Mama's was led by Amberstone Ventures, a venture capital firm that specializes in investing in breakthrough food and consumer product companies at their earliest stages. For more information about our experience and how we work with founders and entrepreneurs, please visit www.amberstonelp.com .

