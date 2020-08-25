Portland-Based Salad Restaurant Expands During COVID

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After 5 years in North Portland, Crisp Salads has added a second location on SE Division to serve a growing need for healthy, safe takeout and delivery. The local, woman-owned restaurant specializes in chopped salads with unexpected flavors from fresh ingredients made daily.

Even prior to the shutdown there was an increasing demand for whole foods via takeout and delivery which was only amplified when dining rooms closed on March 17th. With the new location on SE Division, Crisp brings more access to whole, fresh food. In addition, they created 15 jobs during a time when many restaurants and small businesses have been forced to close their doors.

"We were fortunate that we already had strong systems in place for online ordering and existing relationships with all the delivery services," said owner, Emma Dye. "It was still incredibly slow and scary at first as it took time for customers to feel safe but our relationships with local non-profits, hospitals and city officials kept us going. We were able to donate a lot of food to those in need which in turn kept our team employed."

Crisp continues to be a trusted source of healthy meals for frontline workers at local hospitals.

Crisp salads are hearty meals, prepared-to-order by team members who are enthusiastic about providing food they can be proud to serve to their community. Unique chef-designed options like the Crispy Chicken with gluten-free oven baked chicken, feisty walnuts and house-made honey mustard dressing, or the NoPo featuring wild salmon, Oregon hazelnuts and Marionberry dressing are fan favorites. Diners can also design their own salads from over 50 different ingredients starting at 8.95. Salad ingredients, soups and dressings are made on-site daily.

About Crisp

Emma Dye experienced her first made-to-order salad while on a business trip to the East Coast in 2013. Putting her own spin on the salad concept she opened Crisp in 2015. Today, Crisp is Portland's only locally owned chopped salad restaurant. Second only to taste, freshness is critical to Crisp customers; the restaurant features preservative-free dressings and signature salad ingredients made in small batches on-site.

