Portland Cement Association Earns 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA), representing America's cement manufacturers, is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy. This is the second year in a row PCA has earned this prestigious honor.

"PCA and its members are proud to be recognized for continuously improving energy efficiency to reduce emissions," said PCA President and CEO Michael Ireland. "The cement and concrete industry is leading the way towards a more sustainable future as PCA and its members are developing an industry roadmap across the entire value chain to reach carbon neutrality by 2050."

In addition to PCA's Partner of the Year recognition, two PCA member companies, CalPortland and CEMEX USA, earned corporate Partner of the Year Awards and 13 U.S. cement manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification for superior energy performance in 2020.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies.

To learn more about PCA and its members commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency, visit https://www.cement.org/sustainability.

###

About Portland Cement Association

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA members represent over 90% of U.S. cement production capacity and have facilities in all 50 states. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution, and generally promotes economic growth and sound infrastructure investment. For more information, visit www.cement.org.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission

Media Contact:

Mike Zande

[email protected]

847-927-9138

SOURCE Portland Cement Association

Related Links

http://www.cement.org

