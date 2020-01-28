Portland Dating App Celebrates Launch

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Dating App (portlanddatingapp.com) launched on iOS and Android on January 23, 2020. In a market dominated by a handful of multinational corporations, the Portland Dating App strives to do what microbreweries did for the beer industry – disrupt the giants by tailoring to the tastes and preferences of local customers.

Best Dating App For Portland, Oregon in 2020? | Portland Dating App

"Over 2,000 people around Portland downloaded the app this weekend. We were blown away at the response. People spent more than 120 hours on the app Sunday alone," said Ben Mussi, Founder. "When we found out it was the #1 Trending Dating App on the Google Play Market, the team was so thrilled!"

The Portland-Vancouver area has a vibrant dating community, with over half of the population being single. Portland's lively food scene, bustling nightlife, and many recreational activities provide ample opportunities for dating. However, modern dating brings its own challenges: accommodating busy schedules and battling congested traffic.

The Portland Dating App addresses many of these issues by connecting compatible people with similar schedules on a neighborhood basis. All of the features are designed through social media collaborations with singles around Portland, resulting in an app that continuously improves through user-generated ideas. The app displays full-screen profiles to better showcase users' favorite pictures and videos. The idea is to help people actually meet around the Portland-Vancouver area rather than endlessly swipe and chat in apps.

An estimated 400 thousand people have used dating apps in the greater Portland-Vancouver area. Even though the Portland Dating App has seen tremendous growth this weekend, less than 1% of the local market uses the app so far. The team at Portland Dating App is spreading the word through their Ambassador network, low-pressure events, and collaborations with local businesses that contribute to the dating community.

The Portland Dating App launched after the Seattle Dating App (seattledatingapp.com) debuted last year. In just four months, the Seattle Dating App has seen over 900 thousand swipes, 40 thousand chats, 9 thousand downloads, and 6 thousand matches. Although initially very similar, the two apps will evolve a distinct look and feature set over time to better serve single people in their local markets.

