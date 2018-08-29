Portland Divorce Attorney Victoria Hines Joins Family Law Firm Goldberg Jones

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland-based family law firm, Goldberg Jones, is excited to announce the addition of divorce attorney Victoria Hines. With a unique, diverse background, Hines will be a valuable resource to the husbands and fathers in divorce, child custody, and other cases in Multnomah County.

Victoria Hines has a background in mediation that leads nicely into family law. She worked as a mediator for a consulting firm and even volunteered with the Multnomah County Small Claims Court, where she handled cases ranging from landlord/tenant disputes to family matters.

"I find working with and helping people sort through tough issues to be extremely rewarding," she says. "Family law is a natural fit because I am able to problem solve and work with people."

Kind, attentive, and professional, Hines has the skills and preparation to handle any case, no matter where it takes her. Personable and professional, she keeps the best interests of her clients at the forefront of her strategy at all times.

Talking about the new hire, managing attorney, Colin Amos, says, "Victoria is a sharp, tenacious attorney, with deep compassion. Her background and experience makes her a valuable resource, and her clients immediately know they're in capable, competent hands."

Hines earned her undergraduate degree in history from Wake Forest University in North Carolina. She followed that up with a Juris Doctor from Willamette University College of Law in Oregon.

A strong advocate and passionate litigator, Victoria Hines will continue to be a great asset to the husbands and fathers of Portland and the surrounding areas.

About Goldberg Jones:

Since being founded in 1996, Goldberg Jones has grown from three-person startup to a multi-state family law firm with offices in Seattle, Portland, and San Diego. With dozens of attorneys across Washington, Oregon, and California, we exclusively practice family law with an emphasis on protecting the rights of husbands and fathers in divorce, child custody, and other family law cases.

We pride ourselves on direct client contact, accessibility, and responsiveness to our clients' needs. Our divorce attorneys in Washington, Oregon, and California are knowledgeable and aggressive in protecting the rights of husbands and fathers under Washington divorce laws. For more information, please visit: https://www.goldbergjones-or.com/

SOURCE Goldberg Jones

Related Links

https://www.goldbergjones-or.com

