Portland Flea launches 2023 season with Saturday & Sunday Markets

PORTLAND, Ore., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland Flea, a vintage and maker market held monthly for over a decade in Portland's Central Eastside, will be adding Saturdays at a new location in NW Portland at the Ecotrust building when it launches its 2023 season on April 29th. The market will now run twice a month: every last full weekend of the month from April - October in TWO locations - the lot attached to Killian Pacific's Nova building on SE 2nd and Clay and the parking lot at Ecotrust on NW 10th and Johnson Street.

Last year, we explored the frequency of markets and took the Portland Flea from monthly to weekly. Overall, it was a successful season with pent up demand coming off the pandemic. This year, we are eager to explore how the market works in different locations.

"We've always envisioned markets on both sides of the river," said Portland Flea's Founder Kate Sullivan. "Over the past few years, we have settled into our fantastic lot in Southeast's central eastside and felt it was time to also find a home on the west side. When the partnership with Ecotrust presented itself, we were thrilled. The location next Jamison Square will allow for families to spend the day pursuing the market and relaxing in the park."

Portland Flea is excited to be partnering with OnPoint Community Credit Union to bring back the Member Appreciation Days for Onpoint members shopping at the Flea. A $10 Flea voucher is available to the first 50 members who find the OnPoint tent and show their member credit or debit card at select markets. We are so thankful to OnPoint for their continued support of small businesses and the community.

Attendees should also come hungry and thirsty! This year's Flea is excited to bring back some staple food vendors like Yoonique Tea while also bringing in rotating pop-up food vendors. First up is Romel Bruno, known famously for his amazing recipes featured in NYT Cooking and Food52, serving up chopped cheese sandos at the SE location on Sunday, April 30th. Find Deadstock, Matcha Freak x Oatly popping up each week at the NW Ecotrust location with espresso drinks and drip coffee! And finally, Straightaway Cocktails is joining us this year at ALL our market locations to serve you up all the specialty cocktails.

Our partnership with non-profit Community Warehouse returns this year! They have provided donated furniture and household items to neighbors seeking the comfort and dignity of a furnished home while overcoming adversity for over 20 years in Portland. They will be joining us at the SE location and inviting some local organizations to share a booth and their missions with the community.

The Portland Flea is grateful to host the best collectors and creatives in the city. The move to two days a month in two locations brings the return of many long-time vendors and new vendors, especially in this new NW location. Follow @PortlandFlea on Instagram to see who will be joining us weekly.

