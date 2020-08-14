Portland Food Tour Company Ships Local Food and Recipe Boxes

Two themed boxes are available for purchase. The Portland Snack Box contains several well-known Portland-made snacks, from locally foraged hazelnuts to tasty candy to flavorful popcorn. The Best of Portland Foodie Box contains 7 items, from locally foraged sea salt to spicy sauces to sweet honey. Both boxes come with detailed information about each local purveyor along with tips on what you can do with each item.

By buying a Portland foodie box, you are directly supporting multiple small businesses.

Authentic Chinese recipe boxes are also available

Lost Plate also offers culinary tours across China and SE Asia, and their team has put together family recipes that you can make at home. Their Sichuan recipe box includes hard-to-find ingredients from China plus 4 recipes so you can bring a taste of Sichuan straight to your own kitchen.

These Sichuan recipe boxes are $69 per box and include shipping to the continental US.

About Lost Plate

Lost Plate Food Tours is a family-run tour company based in Portland Oregon, hosting daily food tours and private dinner events that highlight the city's best food and beverage purveyors. Since launching their tours in 2017, they have hosted thousands of guests and are regarded as one of Portland's top culinary experiences.

