Portland General Electric announces 2019 financial results and initiates 2020 earnings guidance

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $214 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019. This compares with net income of $212 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018. Net income was $61 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This compares with $49 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2018.

"I am pleased with our financial results and the progress that we continue to make on our strategic objectives to decarbonize our power supply, electrify other sectors of the economy and operate efficiently," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "In 2020 we are focused on investments that enhance reliability and resiliency."

2019 earnings compared to 2018 earnings

The increase in full-year 2019 earnings was driven by an increase in revenues from higher retail prices and increased loads from industrial customers when compared to 2018. Largely offsetting the increase in revenues were higher distribution expenses due to higher vegetation management and wildfire mitigation efforts, a gain from the cash settlement of the Carty litigation in 2018 that did not recur in 2019, higher labor and benefit expenses, higher depreciation and amortization expense resulting from capital additions, and an increase in income tax expense attributable largely to fewer production tax credits.

Company Updates

Integrated Resource Plan (IRP)

In January 2020, PGE filed its final public comments with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) in its 2019 IRP. PGE responded to comments from stakeholders on a wide range of topics and proposed modifications to the Action Plan including delaying the acquisition of renewable resources from 2023 to 2024 to align with PGE's capacity need and the extended production tax credit availability afforded by House Resolution 1865. PGE also proposed a modification to its capacity action to allow for concurrent consideration of existing resources through bilateral negotiations and new non-emitting capacity resources through a request for proposal.

Capital Projects

Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility

Construction is on schedule for the 300 megawatt wind generation component of the overall facility that is located in Morrow County, Oregon. PGE will own 100 megawatts of the wind generation component and purchase the balance of the wind output under a 30-year power purchase agreement. The facility will also include 50 megawatts of solar generation and 30 megawatts of battery storage. The wind component of the facility is expected to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2020, and the solar generation and battery storage in 2021. The facility will be incorporated into customer prices through PGE's Renewable Adjustment Clause. As of Dec. 31, 2019 the estimated cost of the project totals approximately $150 million, excluding allowance for funds used during construction (AFDC). Construction crews mobilized to the site in January and work has begun on initial site preparation.

Integrated Operations Center (IOC)

Construction is on schedule for the IOC, which will centralize key operations in a facility designed for enhanced resilience against seismic, cyber and physical security risks. The facility is being designed for negligible structural damage under a maximum considered earthquake event using seismic (base) isolation. It is expected to be in service during the fourth quarter of 2021 at an estimated cost of approximately $200 million, excluding AFDC. Site preparation began in the third quarter of 2019. Construction permits have been granted and construction of the new facility is in progress.

2020 earnings guidance

PGE is initiating full-year 2020 earnings guidance of $2.50 to $2.65 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in retail deliveries between 0.5 and 1.5%, weather adjusted;

Average hydro conditions for the year;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance costs between $590 million and $610 million ; and

and ; and Depreciation and amortization expense between $415 million and $435 million .

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, serving 895,000 customers in 51 cities. For 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. With approximately 3,000 employees across the state, PGE is committed to helping its customers and the communities it serves build a clean energy future. For more information, visit PortlandGeneral.com/CleanVision.

Safe Harbor Statement

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Revenues:









Revenues, net $ 2,121



$ 1,988



$ 2,009

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 2



3



—

Total Revenues 2,123



1,991



2,009

Operating expenses:









Purchased power and fuel 614



571



592

Generation, transmission and distribution 323



292



309

Administrative and other 290



271



260

Depreciation and amortization 409



382



345

Taxes other than income taxes 134



129



123

Total operating expenses 1,770



1,645



1,629

Income from operations 353



346



380

Interest expense, net 128



124



120

Other income:









Allowance for equity funds used during construction 10



11



12

Miscellaneous income (expense), net 6



(4)



1

Other income, net 16



7



13

Income before income taxes 241



229



273

Income tax expense 27



17



86

Net income $ 214



$ 212



$ 187













Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):









Basic 89,353



89,215



89,056

Diluted 89,559



89,347



89,176













Earnings per share:









Basic $ 2.39



$ 2.38



$ 2.10

Diluted $ 2.39



$ 2.37



$ 2.10



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2019

2018 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 30



$ 119

Accounts receivable, net 167



193

Unbilled revenues 86



96

Inventories, at average cost:





Materials and supplies 56



53

Fuel 40



31

Regulatory assets—current 17



61

Other current assets 104



90

Total current assets 500



643

Electric utility plant:





In service 10,928



10,344

Accumulated depreciation and amortization (4,095)



(3,803)

In service, net 6,833



6,541

Construction work-in-progress 328



346

Electric utility plant, net 7,161



6,887

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 483



401

Nuclear decommissioning trust 46



42

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 38



36

Other noncurrent assets 166



101

Total assets $ 8,394



$ 8,110



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share amounts) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,

2019

2018 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 165



$ 168

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 23



55

Current portion of long-term debt —



300

Current portion of finance lease obligations 16



—

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 315



268

Total current liabilities 519



791

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,597



2,178

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,377



1,355

Deferred income taxes 378



369

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 247



307

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 108



101

Asset retirement obligations 263



197

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 103



103

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 135



—

Other noncurrent liabilities 76



203

Total liabilities 5,803



5,604

Commitments and contingencies (see notes)





Shareholders' equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,387,124 and 89,267,959 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 1,220



1,212

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10)



(7)

Retained earnings 1,381



1,301

Total shareholders' equity 2,591



2,506

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,394



$ 8,110



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:









Net income $ 214



$ 212



$ 187

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 409



382



345

Deferred income taxes 6



(17)



70

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (10)



(11)



(12)

Pension and other postretirement benefits 21



30



24

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization (2)



(2)



(22)

(Amortization) Deferral of net benefits due to Tax Reform (23)



45



—

Stock-based compensation 9



5



7

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 34



16



24

Changes in working capital:









Decrease (increase) in receivables and unbilled revenues 30



(29)



(3)

(Increase) in margin deposits —



(5)



(3)

(Decrease) increase in payables and accrued liabilities (16)



51



5

Other working capital items, net (12)



(11)



1

Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust (11)



(11)



(8)

Contribution to pension and other postretirement plans (65)



(12)



(5)

Other, net (38)



(13)



(13)

Net cash provided by operating activities 546



630



597

Cash flows from investing activities:









Capital expenditures (606)



(595)



(514)

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities (8)



(12)



(18)

Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities 13



15



21

Proceeds from Carty Settlement —



120



—

Other, net (3)



1



(3)

Net cash used in investing activities (604)



(471)



(514)



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Cash flows from financing activities:









Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt $ 470



$ 75



$ 225

Payments on long-term debt (350)



(24)



(150)

Debt extinguishment costs (9)



—



—

Dividends paid (134)



(125)



(118)

Other (8)



(5)



(7)

Net cash used in financing activities (31)



(79)



(50)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (89)



80



33

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 119



39



6

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 30



$ 119



$ 39













Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for:









Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 116



$ 117



$ 110

Income taxes 33



25



18

Non-cash investing and financing activities:









Accrued capital additions 76



61



53

Accrued dividends payable 36



34



31

Assets obtained under leasing arrangements 210



24



87



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Revenues (dollars in millions):





















Retail:





















Residential $ 981



46 %

$ 948



48 %

$ 969



48 % Commercial 636



30



647



32



652



32

Industrial 196



9



185



9



192



10

Direct Access 44



2



43



2



37



2

Subtotal 1,857



87



1,823



91



1,850



92

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization 2



—



3



—



—



—

Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net 22



2



(45)



(2)



10



1

Total retail revenues 1,881



89



1,781



89



1,860



93

Wholesale revenues 170



8



159



8



105



5

Other operating revenues 72



3



51



3



44



2

Total revenues $ 2,123



100 %

$ 1,991



100 %

$ 2,009



100 %























Energy deliveries (MWh in thousands):





















Retail:





















Residential 7,471



31 %

7,416



31 %

7,880



34 % Commercial 6,653



28



6,783



29



6,932



30

Industrial 3,181



13



2,987



13



2,943



13

Subtotal 17,305



72



17,186



73



17,755



77

Direct access:





















Commercial 665



3



$ 647



3



623



3

Industrial 1,490



6



$ 1,389



6



1,340



6

Subtotal 2,155



9



2,036



9



1,963



9

Total retail energy deliveries 19,460



81



19,222



82



19,718



86

Wholesale energy deliveries 4,669



19



4,290



18



3,193



14

Total energy deliveries 24,129



100 %

23,512



100 %

22,911



100 %























Average number of retail customers:





















Residential 779,673



88 %

772,389



88 %

762,211



88 % Commercial 109,521



12



108,570



12



107,364



12

Industrial 193



—



203



—



199



—

Direct access 632



—



604



—



559



—

Total 890,019



100 %

881,766



100 %

870,333



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Heating Degree-Days

Cooling Degree-Days

2019

2018

15-Year

Average

2019

2018

15-Year

Average 1st quarter 1,992



1,766



1,830



—



—



—

2nd quarter 467



471



653



102



116



88

3rd quarter 83



69



75



462



575



440

4th quarter 1,623



1,396



1,582



—



1



3

Total 4,165



3,702



4,140



564



692



531

Increase (decrease) from the 15-year average 1 %

(11) %





6 %

30 %







Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):





















Generation:





















Thermal:





















Natural gas 8,342



36 %

7,515



33 %

6,228



28 % Coal 4,416



19 %

3,106



14



3,344



15

Total thermal 12,758



55



10,621



47



9,572



43

Hydro 1,407



6



1,474



7



1,774



8

Wind 1,706



8



1,875



8



1,641



8

Total generation 15,871



69



13,970



62



12,987



59

Purchased power:





















Term 5,882



25



6,714



30



7,192



33

Hydro 1,048



5



1,603



7



1,648



7

Wind 284



1



286



1



264



1

Total purchased power 7,214



31



8,603



38



9,104



41

Total system load 23,085



100 %

22,573



100 %

22,091



100 % Less: wholesale sales (4,669)







(4,290)







(3,193)





Retail load requirement 18,416







18,283







18,898







