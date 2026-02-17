Portland General Electric announces acquisition of Washington state utility operations and select assets from PacifiCorp, 2025 financial results and initiates 2026 earnings guidance

PGE partners with Manulife Investment Management for acquisition of PacifiCorp's Washington utility operations for $1.9 billion

Reached agreements to construct two solar and battery hybrid projects for a total of 615 MW, with 425 MW Company-owned

Initiating 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share and reaffirming 5% to 7% long-term earnings per share growth

Full-year 2025 GAAP financial results of $2.77 per diluted share; full-year 2025 non-GAAP adjusted financial results of $3.05 per diluted share, reflecting 14% year-over-year industrial demand growth, offset by historic fourth quarter weather that reduced earnings by 17 cents

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today announced an agreement to acquire select Washington state generation, transmission and electric utility operations from PacifiCorp for $1.9 billion, representing a purchase price multiple of 1.4x estimated 2026 rate base. The acquisition will enable PGE to extend its long-standing commitments to reliability, affordability, economic development and a customer centric approach to approximately 140,000 Washington customers. PGE expects accretion in the first full year upon closing and overall enhancement of PGE's long-term EPS and dividend growth from the transaction.

"We are excited for the opportunity to continue to grow, expanding into Washington and building upon PGE's foundation of operational excellence and customer service," said Maria Pope, president and CEO. "We look forward to our partnership with Manulife Investment Management, who brings a track record of investment success across the utility sector and Pacific Northwest agriculture and timberland industries."

Under the agreement, PGE will acquire three generation facilities: the Chehalis natural-gas plant (477 MW), the Goodnoe Hills wind facility (94 MW), and the Marengo I and II wind facilities (234 MW). The acquisition also includes 4,500 miles of transmission and distribution lines, and local utility operations across 2,700 square miles.

Central to this acquisition is PGE's partnership with Manulife Infrastructure Fund III, L.P. and its affiliates including John Hancock Life Insurance Company (USA), which will collectively be a minority owner of the Washington utility business. Manulife Investment Management is an experienced, long-term investor in infrastructure, agriculture, and timberland with roots in the region - having managed farms and forests in the Pacific Northwest for more than two decades.

PGE will manage the Washington operations as a separate company through a newly formed subsidiary regulated by the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. PGE expects the state and federal regulatory reviews of the acquisition to close 12 months after submission of regulatory filings.

Lazard served as lead financial advisor and provided a fairness opinion to Portland General Electric. Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Citi also served as financial advisors to Portland General Electric. Latham & Watkins served as legal advisor to Portland General Electric. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as financial advisor to Manulife Investment Management. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Manulife Investment Management.

2025 Financial Results

Today, PGE also reported net income based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $306 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025. After adjusting for the impact of business transformation and optimization expenses, 2025 non-GAAP net income was $336 million, or $3.05 per diluted share.

This compares with GAAP net income of $313 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. After adjusting for the impact of the January 2024 winter storms, 2024 non-GAAP net income was $327 million, or $3.14 per diluted share.

GAAP net income was $41 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. After adjusting for the impact of business transformation and optimization expenses, fourth quarter 2025 non-GAAP net income was $53 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. This compares with GAAP net income of $39 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

2025 Earnings Compared to 2024 Earnings

On a GAAP basis, total revenues increased, driven by continued demand growth from data center and high-tech customers and improved cost recovery. Purchased power and fuel expense declined slightly, reflecting stable market conditions and lower commodity prices. Operating and maintenance expenses remained largely flat. Depreciation and amortization expense and interest expense increased due to ongoing capital investment. Income tax expense increased primarily due to lower production tax credit benefits.

Additional Company Updates

High-tech and Data Center Growth

In 2025 and the first part of 2026, PGE executed five contracts with data center customers for 430 MW. The contracts build on PGE's track record of strong industrial demand, which has grown at a 10% compounded annual growth rate from 2020 to 2025, and forecast to continue at this rate through 2030.

Resource Procurement

2023 Request for Proposals (RFP) - After a robust and competitive bidding and negotiating process as part of the 2023 RFP, PGE has entered into agreements to construct two solar and battery hybrid projects for a total of 615 MWs. Agreements for the PGE-owned resources include:

Biglow Optimization - 125 MW solar facility and 125 MW BESS located in Sherman County, Oregon, with an investment of approximately $540 million, excluding AFUDC. The project has an estimated commercial operation date at the end of 2027.

Wheatridge Expansion - 240 MW solar facility and 125 MW BESS located in Morrow County, Oregon. PGE will own 110 MW of solar and 65 MW of BESS production capacity with an investment of approximately $490 million, excluding AFUDC. NextEra Energy, Inc. will operate the facility, own the remaining 130 MW of solar and 60 MW of BESS production capacity and sell their portion of the output to PGE under a 30-year PPA. The project has an estimated commercial operation date at the end of 2027.

Additional Procurement Activities - PGE has also entered into the following agreements:

Meadowlark BESS - a 20-year storage capacity agreement for a 200 MW BESS located in Washington County, Oregon. This project will be owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, LLC and has an estimated commercial operation date at the end of 2027.

Nottingham BESS - a 20-year storage capacity agreement for a 200 MW BESS located in Washington County, Oregon. This project has an estimated commercial operation date in 2028.

2025 Request for Proposals - PGE plans to file a request for acknowledgement of the final shortlist of bidders for the 2025 All-source RFP to the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) on February 17, 2026. The final shortlist, which totals approximately 5,000 MW, is made up of both renewables and non-emitting capacity projects.

PGE is proceeding to commercial negotiations with projects on the final shortlist, prioritizing those that include renewable generation, have a viable pathway to achieve commercial operations earlier in the 2028 - 2030 eligibility period and to maximize tax credits to reduce project costs. The ultimate outcome of the RFP process may involve the selection of multiple projects for both renewable and non-emitting dispatchable capacity resources, which PGE expects will be approximately 2,500 MW in total.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on February 13, 2026, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.525 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2026.

2026 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming 5% to 7% long-term earnings per share growth using a base of $3.08 per diluted share, the mid-point of original 2024 adjusted earnings guidance.

PGE is also initiating full-year 2026 adjusted earnings guidance of $3.33 to $3.53 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in energy deliveries between 2.5% and 3.5%, weather adjusted;

Execution of power cost and financing plans;

Execution of operating cost controls;

Normal temperatures in its utility service area;

Hydro conditions for the year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations;

Operating and maintenance expense between $820 million and $840 million which includes approximately $155 million of wildfire, vegetation management, deferral amortization and other expenses that are offset in other income statement lines and $15 million of business transformation and optimization expenses;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $560 million and $580 million;

Effective tax rate of 15% to 20%;

Cash from operations of $1,000 to $1,200 million;

Capital expenditures of $1,655 million; and

Average construction work in progress balance of $850 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted earnings, adjusted EPS and adjusted earnings guidance. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant items that are generally not related to our ongoing business activities, are infrequent in nature, or both. PGE believes that excluding the effects of these items provides an alternative measure of the Company's comparative earnings per share and enables investors to evaluate the Company's operating financial performance trends, exclusive of items that are not normally associated with ongoing operations. Management utilizes non-GAAP measures to assess the Company's current and forecasted performance, and for communications with shareholders, analysts and investors. Non-GAAP financial measures are supplementary information that should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Items in the periods presented, which PGE believes impact the comparability of comparative earnings and do not represent ongoing operating financial performance, include the following:

Business transformation and optimization expenses, including strategic advisory, workforce realignment and corporate structure update costs

Non-deferrable Reliability Contingency Event (RCE) costs resulting from the January 2024 winter storm

Due to the forward-looking nature of PGE's non-GAAP adjusted earnings guidance, and the inherently unpredictable nature of items and events which could lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments (such as, but not limited to, regulatory disallowances or extreme weather events), management is unable to estimate the occurrence or value of specific items requiring adjustment for future periods, which could potentially impact the Company's GAAP earnings. Therefore, management cannot provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, management is unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information.

PGE's reconciliation of non-GAAP earnings for the years ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and the quarter ended December 31, 2025, are below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the year ended December 31, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2025 $ 306 $ 2.77 Exclusion of business transformation and optimization expenses 42 0.38 Tax effect (1) (12) (0.10) Non-GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2025 $ 336 $ 3.05

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the year ended December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2024 $ 313 $ 3.01 Exclusion of January 2024 storm costs 19 0.18 Tax effect (1) (5) (0.05) Non-GAAP as reported for the year ended December 31, 2024 $ 327 $ 3.14

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP as reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 $ 41 $ 0.36 Exclusion of business transformation and optimization expenses 17 0.15 Tax effect (1) (5) (0.04) Non-GAAP as reported for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 $ 53 $ 0.47



(1) Tax effects were determined based on the Company's full-year blended federal and state statutory rate.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to nearly 960,000 customers serving an area of approximately 2 million Oregonians. Since 1889, Portland General Electric (PGE) has been powering economies, delivering safe, affordable and reliable electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE continues to make progress towards emissions reduction targets, and customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is ranked a top ten utility in the 2025 Forrester U.S. Customer Experience Index. In 2025, PGE employees and retirees volunteered over 18,300 hours to more than 400 nonprofits organizations. Through the PGE Foundation, along with corporate contributions and the employee matching gift program, more than $5 million was directed to charitable organizations supporting economic growth and community resilience across our service area. For information: portlandgeneral.com/news.

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Revenues:

















Revenues, net

$ 3,555



$ 3,480



$ 2,912

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization



21





(40)





11

Total Revenues



3,576





3,440





2,923

Operating expenses:

















Purchased power and fuel



1,411





1,418





1,190

Generation, transmission and distribution



450





436





374

Administrative and other



392





403





341

Depreciation and amortization



578





496





458

Taxes other than income taxes



190





175





164

Total operating expenses



3,021





2,928





2,527

Income from operations



555





512





396

Interest expense, net



232





211





173

Other income:

















Allowance for equity funds used during construction



18





23





19

Miscellaneous income, net



18





26





31

Other income, net



36





49





50

Income before income taxes



359





350





273

Income tax expense



53





37





45

Net income

$ 306



$ 313



$ 228





















Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands):

















Basic



110,471





103,946





97,760

Diluted



110,739





104,159





97,952





















Earnings per share:

















Basic

$ 2.77



$ 3.02



$ 2.33

Diluted

$ 2.77



$ 3.01



$ 2.33



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)



As of December 31,





2025



2024

ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 76



$ 12

Accounts receivable, net



460





456

Inventories, at average cost:











Materials and supplies



99





92

Fuel



25





22

Regulatory assets—current



168





205

Other current assets



244





238

Total current assets



1,072





1,025

Electric utility plant:











In service



15,996





14,863

Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(5,419)





(5,085)

In service, net



10,577





9,778

Construction work-in-progress



416





567

Electric utility plant, net



10,993





10,345

Regulatory assets—noncurrent



619





632

Nuclear decommissioning trust



42





30

Non-qualified benefit plan trust



36





34

Other noncurrent assets



468





478

Total assets

$ 13,230



$ 12,544



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (In millions, except share amounts) (Unaudited)





As of December 31,





2025



2024

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 330



$ 365

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current



158





147

Current portion of long-term debt



—





170

Current portion of finance lease obligations



27





27

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



478





410

Total current liabilities



993





1,119

Long-term debt, net of current portion



4,662





4,354

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent



1,490





1,440

Deferred income taxes



601





564

Deferred investment tax credits



194





61

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans



107





140

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent



56





72

Asset retirement obligations



299





292

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities



70





74

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion



263





276

Other noncurrent liabilities



362





358

Total liabilities



9,097





8,750

Commitments and contingencies (see notes)











Shareholders' equity:











Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized;

none issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized;

115,559,079 and 109,342,251 shares issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively



2,382





2,118

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(4)





(4)

Retained earnings



1,755





1,680

Total shareholders' equity



4,133





3,794

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 13,230



$ 12,544



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)





Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income

$ 306



$ 313



$ 228

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



578





496





458

Deferred income taxes



37





23





8

Allowance for equity funds used during construction



(18)





(23)





(19)

Pension and other postretirement benefits



12





6





5

Alternative revenue programs



(21)





40





(11)

Stock-based compensation



16





24





17

Regulatory assets



24





(126)





20

Regulatory liabilities



(21)





(20)





24

Tax credit sales



179





112





24

Other non-cash income and expenses, net



64





57





40

Changes in working capital:

















Accounts receivable and unbilled revenues



(16)





(66)





(29)

Margin deposits



9





(33)





24

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



44





47





(166)

Margin deposits from wholesale counterparties



16





—





(135)

Other working capital items, net



(10)





(12)





(20)

Contribution to pension and other postretirement

plans



(24)





(19)





(14)

Contribution to non-qualified employee benefit trust



(10)





(10)





(7)

Asset retirement obligation settlements



(13)





(16)





(25)

Other, net



(34)





(15)





(2)

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,118





778





420

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Capital expenditures



(1,189)





(1,268)





(1,358)

Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust securities



(9)





(8)





(1)

Sales of nuclear decommissioning trust securities



4





2





1

Other, net



(2)





(23)





—

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,196)





(1,297)





(1,358)



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)





Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

$ 310



$ 670



$ 600

Payments on long-term debt



(170)





(130)





(260)

Proceeds from issuances of common stock, net of

issuance costs



250





346





485

Issuance (maturities) of commercial paper, net



—





(146)





146

Dividends paid



(225)





(200)





(179)

Other



(23)





(14)





(14)

Net cash provided by financing activities



142





526





778

Change in cash and cash equivalents



64





7





(160)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



12





5





165

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 76



$ 12



$ 5





















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

















Cash paid (received) for:

















Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 198



$ 174



$ 136

Income taxes, net



(162)





(90)





12

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Accrued capital additions



126





184





212

Accrued dividends payable



63





57





51



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024



2023

Retail revenues (1) (dollars in millions):



































Residential

$ 1,486





48 %

$ 1,457





51 %

$ 1,263





52 % Commercial



985





32





924





33





808





33

Industrial



561





18





458





16





368





15

Subtotal



3,032





98 %



2,839





100 %



2,439





100 % Alternative revenue programs, net of

amortization



21





1





(40)





(1)





11





—

Other accrued (deferred) revenues, net



17





1





16





1





(3)





—

Total retail revenues

$ 3,070





100 %

$ 2,815





100 %

$ 2,447





100 %





































Retail energy deliveries (2) (MWh in

thousands):



































Residential



7,596





34 %



7,732





36 %



7,952





37 % Commercial



7,015





31





7,024





32





7,178





34

Industrial



7,919





35





6,941





32





6,293





29

Total retail energy deliveries



22,530





100 %



21,697





100 %



21,423





100 %





































Average number of retail customers:



































Residential



840,457





88 %



829,721





88 %



815,920





88 % Commercial



114,912





12





113,942





12





112,667





12

Industrial



286





—





281





—





273





—

Total



955,655





100 %



943,944





100 %



928,860





100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)





Heating Degree-Days



Cooling Degree-Days





2025



2024



15-Year

Average



2025



2024



15-Year

Average

1st quarter



1,772





1,755





1,819





4





—





—

2nd quarter



464





547





606





102





108





109

3rd quarter



19





36





60





588





643





521

4th quarter



1,294





1,324





1,502





—





—





6

Total



3,549





3,662





3,987





694





751





636

Increase (decrease) from the 15-year

average



(11) %



(8) %









9 %



18 %









Note: "Average" amounts represent the 15-year rolling averages provided by the National Weather Service (Portland Airport).





Years Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Sources of energy (MWh in thousands):























Generation:























Thermal:























Natural gas



11,424





37 %



10,939





36 % Coal



1,936





6





1,910





6

Total thermal



13,360





43





12,849





42

Hydro



1,205





4





1,267





4

Wind



2,711





9





2,922





10

Total generation



17,276





56





17,038





56

Purchased power:























Hydro



7,431





24





6,752





22

Wind



1,195





4





1,386





5

Solar



1,415





5





1,119





4

Natural Gas



885





3





94





—

Waste, Wood and Landfill Gas



107





—





170





1

Source not specified



2,539





8





3,789





12

Total purchased power



13,572





44





13,310





44

Total system load



30,848





100 %



30,348





100 % Less: wholesale sales



(9,383)











(9,722)







Retail load requirement



21,465











20,626









SOURCE Portland General Company