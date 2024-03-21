Portland General Electric announces intent to join CAISO EDAM regional energy market to benefit customers, environment

Participation in California Independent System Operator (CAISO) Extended Day-Ahead Market (EDAM) to enhance affordability, reliability and access to clean power.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced plans to join the California Independent System Operator's (CAISO) Extended Day-Ahead Market (EDAM) to help provide Portland General Electric (PGE) and the customers it serves with access to more affordable, reliable and clean energy.

"Joining the CAISO Extended Day-Ahead Market is a significant next step toward an integrated regional system that will deliver cost savings and enhanced reliability for PGE customers," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "Together with CAISO and multiple stakeholders, PGE worked extensively to help develop this market to lower power costs, increase resilience and access more clean energy sources across the West."

Broader footprint helps reduce power costs for customers

PGE's decision involved years of collaborative work shaping regional market options, and followed months of engagement in the stakeholder process to develop the EDAM and an alternative offering. Cost benefit analysis research commissioned by PGE concluded the EDAM is likely to provide the greatest economic benefit compared to alternative market options. By joining the EDAM, PGE anticipates gross cost savings between $6 million and $18 million annually based on current modeling, depending on the final number of EDAM participants.

The EDAM is expected to begin operating in 2026. Utilities that participate in the market will bid their anticipated energy demand and generating resources into the market a day ahead of expected usage. The market will then optimize generation resources and the energy needed for all market participants, allowing them to receive the least costly and cleanest energy to meet their growing energy needs. The EDAM takes advantage of existing technology and systems PGE has deployed and leverages PGE's transmission system to connect regional resources across a common market, such as hydropower and wind facilities in the Pacific Northwest and solar facilities in California and the desert Southwest.

EDAM builds on proven platform

The EDAM extends the success of CAISO's Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM), a real-time, wholesale energy market that PGE joined in 2017 and that produces cost savings for PGE customers. The WEIM has enabled more integration of renewable power and improved grid reliability by increasing operational visibility across the market footprint and coordinating transmission dispatch.

In addition to PGE, other utilities that have signaled intent to pursue participation in the EDAM are PacifiCorp, which serves customers in California and five other Western states, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the Balancing Area of Northern California, which includes the Sacramento Municipal Utility District.

