Portland General Electric Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $32 million, or 36 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. This compares with net income of $39 million, or 43 cents per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

"Facing historic temperatures and record demand in June, our system performed well as we maintained consistent and reasonably priced power delivery to all customers," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "The investments that we have made in generation and in building a safe, reliable, and resilient grid, prepared us well for the recent high heat events. Our recently filed 2022 general rate case seeks to further this work, while keeping prices affordable. Investing in a safe, reliable and resilient energy system as well as access to adequate energy resources is important as we face a rapidly changing climate."

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Total revenues were driven by higher retail energy deliveries, due to strong demand with the reopening economy, as well as increased usage during the recent heat wave. Purchased power and fuel expense increased as a result of serving higher retail load and higher market prices as well as lower hydro and wind production in the region. Operating expenses increased, driven by preparations in advance of wildfire season and higher legal and benefits expenses. Lower wind production also drove lower production tax credits.

Company Updates

Maintained High Reliability During Record Heat

During the record-breaking June heatwave PGE experienced record peak load of 4,441 MW, which surpassed the previous peak load of 4,073 MW. During this time, the Company's distribution system performed reliably with minimal localized outages. Consistent power delivery was a result of resource adequacy planning, system engineering and investment, new distributed energy resources, as well as customer demand response, smart thermostats and other programs.

Oregon Clean Energy Legislation Aligns with Decarbonization Goals

In June, the Oregon Legislature established a framework for 100% clean electricity by 2040. A number of provisions in the bill align with PGE's strategic direction. These provisions include decarbonization targets in line with our corporate decarbonization goals that are designed to ensure affordability and reliability; authority and process for a community wide green-tariff program; coordination with local governments with climate action goals; and, an opportunity for the company to offer programs and services to further the state's economy-wide greenhouse gas emission reduction goals and the state's electric vehicle targets.

2022 General Rate Case

On July 9, PGE filed with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon (OPUC) a general rate case based on a 2022 test year (GRC). The filing requests an increase in PGE's annual revenue requirement that results in an overall average increase of approximately 3.9% in customer prices for 2022. The GRC filing seeks recovery of base business investments of nearly $1 billion in upgrading the grid to improve reliability, resiliency, and capability to deliver safe, reliable, clean electricity to customers.

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on July 28, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.43 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021.

2021 Earnings Guidance

PGE is raising its full-year 2021 earnings guidance from $2.55 to $2.70 per diluted share to $2.70 to $2.85 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in annual energy deliveries from 1% and 1.5%, to 2.5% to 3.0%, weather-adjusted, which reflects year over year:

Commercial segment growth, as economic recovery has taken hold earlier and more rapidly than anticipated;



Strong growth in the industrial segment reflecting expansions in high tech manufacturing and digital services;



These increases are partially offset by a decrease in residential demand as customers spend less time at home;

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory for the remainder of the year;

Hydro conditions for the remainder of year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations for the remainder of the year;

Capital expenditures of $700 million ;

; Revised average construction work in progress balance from $340 million to $390 million ;

to ; Revised operating and maintenance expense from between $595 million and $615 million , to between $605 million and $625 million in order to enhance and accelerate vegetation management and grid restoration and resiliency;

and , to between and in order to enhance and accelerate vegetation management and grid restoration and resiliency; Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million ;

and ; Effective tax rate of 10% to 15%;

Revised cash from operations from between $600 million and $650 million , to between $575 and $625 million , which represents the cash timing difference of regulatory deferrals;

and , to between and , which represents the cash timing difference of regulatory deferrals; No new common equity to be issued for investment or operations; and

Continuation of existing regulatory mechanisms during 2021, including decoupling, the PCAM, the COVID-19 deferral, the wildfire deferral, and the storm deferral.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast — July 30, 2021

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, July 30, 2021, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Ajello, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Risk Management, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of July 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "promises," "expects," "should," "conditioned upon," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or third party liability; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time. These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

POR

Source: Portland General Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 545



$ 469



$ 1,157



$ 1,033

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (8)



—



(11)



9

Total revenues 537



469



1,146



1,042

Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 185



109



354



262

Generation, transmission and distribution 76



77



156



150

Administrative and other 79



74



165



145

Depreciation and amortization 101



104



204



212

Taxes other than income taxes 35



34



73



69

Total operating expenses 476



398



952



838

Income from operations 61



71



194



204

Interest expense, net 33



34



67



67

Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 5



4



9



7

Miscellaneous income (expense), net 3



3



5



(1)

Other income, net 8



7



14



6

Income before income tax expense 36



44



141



143

Income tax expense 4



5



13



23

Net income 32



39



128



120

Other comprehensive income —



—



—



1

Comprehensive income $ 32



$ 39



$ 128



$ 121

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 89,554



89,489



89,555



89,459

Diluted 89,672



89,625



89,687



89,602

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.36



$ 0.44



$ 1.43



$ 1.34

Diluted $ 0.36



$ 0.43



$ 1.43



$ 1.34



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 17



$ 257

Accounts receivable, net 274



271

Inventories 74



72

Regulatory assets—current 20



23

Other current assets 219



98

Total current assets 604



721

Electric utility plant, net 7,693



7,539

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 543



569

Nuclear decommissioning trust 43



45

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 46



42

Other noncurrent assets 170



153

Total assets $ 9,099



$ 9,069



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 196



$ 153

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 55



14

Short-term debt 200



150

Current portion of long-term debt 20



160

Current portion of finance lease obligation 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 369



322

Total current liabilities 856



815

Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,887



2,886

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,354



1,369

Deferred income taxes 402



374

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 299



299

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 69



136

Asset retirement obligations 263



270

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 100



101

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 127



129

Other noncurrent liabilities 81



77

Total liabilities 6,438



6,456

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,401,722 and 89,537,331 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,235



1,231

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11)



(11)

Retained earnings 1,437



1,393

Total shareholders' equity 2,661



2,613

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,099



$ 9,069



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 128



$ 120

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 204



212

Deferred income taxes 6



4

Pension and other postretirement benefits 12



12

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (9)



(7)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization 11



(8)

Amortization of net benefits due to Tax Reform —



(11)

Deferral of incremental storm costs (52)



—

Other non-cash income and expenses, net 19



46

Changes in working capital:





(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable, net (9)



40

(Increase) in inventories (3)



(13)

(Increase) in margin deposits (35)



(9)

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 13



(27)

Other working capital items, net 32



18

Other, net (41)



(21)

Net cash provided by operating activities 276



356









Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (326)



(370)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 7



4

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (5)



(3)

Other, net (13)



(1)

Net cash used in investing activities (337)



(370)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



319

Payments on long-term debt (140)



(98)

Borrowings on short-term debt 200



200

Repayments of short-term debt (150)



(50)

Dividends paid (73)



(69)

Repurchase of common stock (12)



—

Other (4)



(15)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (179)



287

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (240)



273

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 257



30

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 17



$ 303









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:







PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued (In millions) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 61



$ 56

Cash paid for income taxes 11



5



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 559



49 %

$ 502



48 % Commercial 332



29



299



29

Industrial 122



11



104



10

Direct Access 24



2



23



2

Subtotal 1,037



91



928



89

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (11)



(1)



9



1

Other accrued revenues, net 11



1



6



1

Total retail revenues 1,037



91



943



91

Wholesale revenues 74



6



74



7

Other operating revenues 35



3



25



2

Total revenues $ 1,146



100 %

$ 1,042



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 4,003



32 %

3,789



31 % Commercial 3,165



25



3,000



24

Industrial 1,813



15



1,638



13

Subtotal 8,981



72



8,427



68

Direct access:













Commercial 298



2



311



2

Industrial 761



6



725



6

Subtotal 1,059



8



1,036



8

Total retail energy deliveries 10,040



80



9,463



76

Wholesale energy deliveries 2,504



20



2,980



24

Total energy deliveries 12,544



100 %

12,443



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 798,200



88 %

788,511

88 % Commercial 110,764



12



110,116

12

Industrial 191



—



194

—

Direct access 593



—



631

—

Total 909,748



100 %

899,452



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 4,289



36 %

3,477



29 % Coal 895



7



1,504



13

Total thermal 5,184



43



4,981



42

Hydro 581



5



686



6

Wind 1,197



10



1,193



10

Total generation 6,962



58



6,860



58

Purchased power:













Term 2,353



20



3,821



32

Hydro 2,185



18



1,091



9

Wind 491



4



178



1

Total purchased power 5,029



42



5,090



42

Total system load 11,991



100 %

11,950



100 % Less: wholesale sales (2,504)







(2,980)





Retail load requirement 9,487







8,970







The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2021

2020

Avg.

2021

2020

Avg. First Quarter 1,805



1,761



1,847



—



—



—

April 290



305



370



—



—



3

May 167



174



185



21



39



25

June 41



75



74



217



60



65

Second Quarter 498



554



629



238



99



93

Year-to-date 2,303



2,315



2,476



238



99



93

Increase/(Decrease) from the 15-year average (7) %

(7) %





156 %

6 %





Media Contact:

Investor Contact: Mike Houlihan

Jardon Jaramillo Corporate Communications

Investor Relations Phone: 503-464-8596

Phone: 503-464-7051

SOURCE Portland General Company

Related Links

http://www.portlandgeneral.com

