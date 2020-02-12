Portland General Electric declares dividend

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 12, 2020, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) approved a quarterly common stock dividend of 38.5 cents per share, consistent with previous quarters.

The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term.

The dividend is payable on or before April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2020.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves 892,000 customers in 51 cities, has 16 generation plants in five Oregon counties, and maintains and operates 13 public parks and recreation areas. For 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future. PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donate more than $4 million annually to support nonprofits and schools. In addition, employees and retirees log more than 45,000 volunteer hours annually. For more information visit portlandgeneral.com/cleanvision.

