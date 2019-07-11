Portland Hip-Hop Artist Keith Canva$ Releases Highly Anticipated Single "Met in Hell"
Jul 11, 2019, 15:14 ET
PORTLAND, Ore., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burn Money Music's celebrated artist Keith Canva$ announces the release of his long-awaited single "Met in Hell." Produced by local Portland producer Reckless and featuring guitar work from Brian Spencer, the soulful single is his first release in 2019 and serves as a perfect transition into his evolved sound. Listen to "Met in Hell" by Keith Canva$ HERE.
"Met in Hell" will resonate with listeners who are familiar with the highly-relatable circumstances of tragic romance. Keith Canva$ has described "Met in Hell" as a melodic alternative/emo hip-hop track about "a relationship going through the motions" and overcoming an ill-fated romantic bond. The song draws inspiration from the ways in which heartbreak and environmental circumstances can change one's perspective on love. As Keith explains: "I met her in hell, so no matter how good she looked, she was in hell from the start."
Keith Canva$ is Portland's original emo lit lovechild, thriving in the intersection of relationships and strip clubs. He's there for fans at their highest highs and lowest lows. With only 3 prior releases, Keith's musical promise and talent are already undeniable. Having previously collaborated with Famous Dex, $teven Cannon, Croosh, and T $poon, fans should expect a bright future from this rising star. Already known for his high-energy performances and incredible stage presence, Canva$ regularly sells out local shows and has also taken his antics to sets at SXSW and Rolling Loud LA. In addition, Keith joined Marty Grimes on The Cold Pizza Tour and shared the stage with Lil Xan and Waka Flocka.
Recent Notable Press:
- Vortex Mag: YBN Nahmir, Igwe Aka and Keith Canva$ at Peter's Room on April 28,2019
- Elevator: KEITH CANVA$ LETS THE WORLD KNOW HE NEEDS A "BAG" WITH LATEST SINGLE
- Respect My Region: IS KEITH CANVAS NEXT TO BLOW UP IN PORTLAND?
- The Modern Life Mag: West Coast buzzing rapper Keith Canva$ links with $tevenCannon for their Hollywood hit, "90210"
- Daily Chiefers: Portland Rapper Keith Canva$ Drops Off New Single, "Bag"
- Dirty Glove Bastard: Keith Canva$ – Bag
- animalXhouse: KEITH CANVA$ FT. $TEVEN CANNON - 90210
- HipHopOnDeck: Keith Canva$ ft. Croosh - "Philly 2 LA" Video | @KeithCanvas_@mgmagnuson
Previous Music Videos:
- Keith Canva$ - Philly 2 LA (ft. Croosh) [Official Video]
- T $poon ft. Famous Dex & Keith Canvas - Attack (Official Music Video)
- Keith Canva$ - 90210 ft. $teven Cannon (Official Music Video)
For more information, promo requests, booking, or to arrange an interview, contact:
Itunes: Keith Canva$ Music
Instagram: @keithcanvas_
Spotify: Stream Keith Canva$ Here
Twitter: @keithcanvas_
Soundcloud: Keith Canva$
Website: Keith's Artist Profile
SOURCE Burn Money Music
Share this article