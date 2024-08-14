PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT MAIN TERMINAL OPENS TO TRAVELERS

Featuring a 9-acre mass timber roof, the new terminal evokes the feeling of walking through a Pacific Northwest forest. Views to the airfield, abundant natural light, and interior landscapes that celebrate the natural beauty of the region are present throughout the passenger journey.

"Everybody loves Portland International Airport," said Gene Sandoval, ZGF Partner. "We had a tall order to evolve a terminal that's essentially multiple buildings pieced together since the 1950s—and double the capacity while designing an experience passengers and employees will love as much as the original."

The expanded terminal is the largest mass timber project of its kind, and it is designed with people and place at its heart. Intimate plazas with tree-lined retail concessions recall Portland's pedestrian-friendly streets. Urban furniture and plant-filled gathering places at various scales invite travelers to relax and enjoy their surroundings in a sanctuary of well-being.

Instead of building an entirely new terminal, the Port of Portland and ZGF decided to renovate and expand in place, keeping the airport fully operational throughout five years of phased construction while realizing schedule, time and carbon savings. The strategy was made possible, in part, by a prefabricated wood roof that spans the expanded lobby, check-in, and security areas.

An engineering marvel, the mass timber roof is the centerpiece of the expansion. It celebrates Oregon's history of forest product innovation while showcasing what is possible for the future of mass timber design and sustainable wood sourcing. All of the 3.5 million board feet of wood for the roof, as well as wood concessions, flooring, and feature walls is sourced from within a 300-mile radius of the Portland Airport and includes wood from small family-owned forests, non-profits, and tribal nations.

"The new main terminal is a testament to the vision of our incredible client, the Port of Portland, and their willingness to embrace new ideas and lead with optimism." said Sharron van der Meulen, ZGF Managing Partner. "The design evokes the best of our region yet offers other airports a new model for how to expand and renovate in place to meet the travel demands of the future generations."

The project's sustainable design sets a new standard for airports worldwide. The main terminal doubles capacity while achieving a 50% reduction in energy use per square foot with a highly efficient, all-electric ground-source heat pump. Resilient design strategies enable the terminal to withstand a 9.0 magnitude earthquake in the Cascadia Subduction Zone.

"With the new PDX, we wanted travelers to know they were in the Pacific Northwest before they even left the airport. And for locals, we wanted it to feel like home," said Vince Granato, Chief Projects Officer at the Port of Portland. "Creating that sense of place started with ZGF's spectacular design, which was brought to life by thousands of local craftspeople, using locally made materials. That's what makes this project so special."

A second phase of the project is underway now and will complete early 2026. It will feature additional retail and dining amenities and exit lanes on the north and south sides of the terminal.

To learn more about the project, visit: PDX Airport Main Terminal Expansion

For more information, images or interviews: [email protected]

About ZGF: Climate, context, and community are elemental to every project across ZGF's diverse portfolio of work. Evolving from one office with strong regional roots in the Pacific Northwest to a global firm of 750+ with seven offices across North America, the firm's national reputation was honored with the American Institute of Architects' Architecture Firm Award, recognizing the firm's "high standards, humanistic concerns, and unique ability to capture the spirit of a place and the aspirations of its inhabitants." To learn more visit www.zgf.com.

SOURCE ZGF