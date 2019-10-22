Portland Line Concierge Service SaF Launches App in iOS Store

SaF, meaning "queue" in Farsi, is an on-demand Line Concierge service which allows Clients access to the most sought-after restaurants in Portland without the wait. SaF connects Clients with a professional Line Concierge to place their names on waitlists or hold a spot in line until they arrive on site.

"We're thrilled to be launching SaF in Portland, which has such a vibrant community of food culture, restaurants and women-owned businesses," said Yalda Moshiri, co-founder of SaF. "So many residents aren't able to enjoy everything our city offers because they don't have time to wait in line – SaF provides an easy solution to the problem."

Moshiri and co-founder Shahrzad Vossoughi started developing SaF last year when they found themselves frustrated by long lines and inordinate wait times at Portland's restaurants and events. After surveying their friends and family and finding widespread dissatisfaction at the status quo, Moshiri and Vossoughi were inspired to create a solution.

"As a mother with young children, I found that long lines and wait times in local restaurants made it impossible for me to get into many of my once favorite locations," said Vossoughi. "My time with my kids had simply become too valuable to spend on lines. We developed SaF directly in response to that need, as we were hearing that from a lot of our friends and family."

SaF plans to launch the app for Android in the coming months, and to begin rolling out the service to other cities in 2020. In addition, the company has announced its collaboration with two top Portland hotels. The Nines and Jupiter are the first two Portland hotels offering their guests information about SaF's services when they are looking for recommendations for restaurants or popular local attractions.

"Allowing someone else to wait in line for them provides our guests more time to discover the best things our city has to offer," said Katie Watkins, Community Manager of Jupiter hotel. "We appreciate that SaF has asked us to be part of their launch and we can't wait to see how much our guests will love this company!"

Details on all of the hotels partnering with SaF can be found here.

ABOUT SaF: An on-demand Line Concierge service, SaF allows patrons access to the most popular spots in Portland without the wait. SaF connects Clients to professional Line Concierges to place their name on a waitlist or hold a spot until arrival. By offering relief from lines, especially during peak tourist season or in Portland's finicky weather, SaF gives patrons the time they need to get the most out of their experience. From packing in one more sight or taking a few minutes to get ready, SaF is a simple, easy, affordable solution to waiting in line.

