Bailey, chief marketing officer at ZipLine and a national expert on building brand affinity, will lead a panel discussion on loyalty and mobile technology. She'll share best practices for leveraging loyalty and mobile payment programs to generate sales lift, and the latest trends.

At ZipLine, Bailey leads sales, marketing, business intelligence and consumer engagement.

Most recently, in March Bailey spoke at the C-Store Loyalty Forum in Chicago about how to unify payment and loyalty in the guest experience.

About ZipLine:

ZipLine (www.zipline.biz) provides branded payment-powered, rewards-driven loyalty programs to retailers in the U.S. With expertise in providing ACH payment technology platforms for more than 15 years, ZipLine has the largest market share in the fuel and convenience industry, and its platforms are the number one form of payment at some of the largest national retail chains. The company has locations in Portland, Maine, and Coconut Creek, Florida.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/portland-maine-marketing-executive-speaks-at-national-conference-300649665.html

SOURCE ZipLine

Related Links

http://www.zipline.biz

