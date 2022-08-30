Portland Maine Roofing Contractor Uses Satellite Imaging Technology to Stay Ahead of the Curve

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently the home building industry has been impacted nationwide by supply chain challenges, rising materials costs, and COVID-19 health and safety requirements. In response, one Portland Maine roofing company is using technology to meet the challenge. The Roof Doctors has introduced "satellite imaging technology" to improve the timeliness and accuracy of its roofing quotes.

Truck Used By Portland Maine Roofing Contractor The Roof Doctors

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Danny Dumond and his team of Portland Maine roofers saw this new technology as a way to protect both its customers and team members from exposure to the virus. It had the added bonus of increasing their ability to provide quicker and more accurate quotes. Using satellite imaging technology, this innovative Portland Maine roofing contractor and his team of roofers collects the exact measurements of a client's property without stepping foot on it. A satellite image is captured with 3D imaging technology that accurately shows the measurements needed for a new roof or roof replacement quote.

"It's amazing to see the impact of this technology on our industry. Today it can be used to drill down to show exactly how many bundles of shingles are required for a job – on a home or business you haven't yet visited in person. During the height of the pandemic, we used it to help keep everyone safe while continuing to provide homeowners with essential home repairs. Today, our clients love how quick and efficient it is," said Dumond.

Satellite images are digital photographs taken using satellites, or even drones. These photos can be accessed on Google Earth or similar software. This unique Portland Maine roofing contractor uses these images to quickly take precise measurements. Any style of roof can be measured this way and they can look at the roof from various angles to measure everything from the pitch to gables and ridges. They have proven that satellite imaging measurements are just as accurate as a contractor. The measurements can be completed in a fraction of the time with no imposition for the homeowner.

Apart from COVID safety, satellite imaging also decreased the risk of injury to roofers since they weren't having the added risk of using ladders or climbing across rooftops trying to get measurements. The satellite images enabled The Roof Doctors to safely see and measure hard to reach areas without potentially putting their workers in jeopardy.

In one review of The Roof Doctors, homeowner David H expressed his amazement after finding these Portland Maine roofers when "a quote was given to me an hour after I reached out to them." Suffice it to say this homeowner hired these Portland Maine roofing contractors and was "very pleased with The Roof Doctors." Another homeowner also was appreciative of the speed and accuracy of the quote on a complete roof replacement, with The Roof Doctors providing a quote within a day and stating, "The roofing crew was professional, on site when they said they would be, and kept the property protected and clean of debris. Roof looks great and I would recommend The Roof Doctors to others looking for a Portland, Maine roofer."

Satellite imaging is just the latest tool that helps these modern Portland Maine roofers stay current and pass the savings onto their customers.

