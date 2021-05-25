Portland, ME modernizes permit program through Passport's digital platform

PORTLAND, Maine, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Portland, ME is continuing to simplify the parking experience with the launch of its new, end-to-end digital permit management system. The system, powered by transportation software and payments company Passport, enables parkers to conveniently apply for residential parking permits from an online portal.

The vibrant City of Portland attracts visitors and permanent residents throughout the year to its many cultural activities. With Passport's digital permitting solution, people have a secure method to apply and pay for permits and the City has access to a single platform that acts as a one-stop-shop for permit management, including approvals, applicant details and waitlists. This eliminates the need for trips to City Hall and tremendously cuts down on manual processes for the City.

John Peverada, parking division director with the City of Portland, explains that the addition of Passport's digital permit solution is a step in the right direction in order to continue to provide visitors and residents with quality parking experiences. "Passport's ability to innovate with the evolving industry and attention to customer service has continued to impress us over the years," says John. "Adding digital permits and operating everything under one roof with Passport allows our team to streamline our operations and eliminate manual processes so that we can really sharpen our focus on the needs of our parkers and our community at large."

Passport's end-to-end digital platform allows cities to manage multiple facets of their operations under one, centralized system. Passport Parking, the mobile payment application for parking, launched in Portland in 2018 and continues to remain a popular choice among visitors and local residents with overall app utilization at 57 percent. The City also powers its enforcement operations with Passport's digital platform, which allows Portland to manage their rules, rates and restrictions for the curb through one system and communicate to enforcement officers on the streets in real-time.

"John is a thought leader in the parking industry and has been at the forefront in modernizing operations for the City of Portland for years," says Tydus Kira Mana, client success executive at Passport. "The addition of digital permits equips the City with the right tools and insights to better manage their operations, make more informed decisions and improve the overall customer experience."

To set up a residential parking permit, users can visit residentialpermits.portlandmaine.gov . Users can also manage their parking by downloading the free Passport Parking app from the App Store and Google Play or online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology for more efficient streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

