Portland Opens Nation's First Psilocybin Service Center Combining Mindfulness Practices with the Potential of Psychedelics

PNW Integrative Center first opened its doors in August 2024, offering regularly scheduled mindfulness classes and psilocybin experiences.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNW Integrative Center, Inc. (PNWIC), a groundbreaking new licensed psilocybin services and wellness clinic in Portland, opened this past August to provide the nation's first psilocybin services integrated with mindfulness practices.

Founded by Mike Averill, LCSW and licensed psilocybin facilitator, PNWIC provides microdosing sessions, private macrodose sessions, contemplative workshops, yoga, sound baths, and more, catering to individuals seeking transformative personal and spiritual growth.

"When viewing human wellness from a holistic perspective, modern medicine falls short. For generations, psilocybin has been used by indigenous cultures to foster human wellbeing. In addition to cultural wisdoms, there is now scientific evidence of the efficacy of psilocybin to address many clinical challenges. We are now in a position to legally offer these services." - Mike Averill, PNWIC.

The center emphasizes the importance of mindfulness practices before, during, and after psychedelic experiences. Mindfulness practices can offer tools, skill building, and insight that could play a role in both preparation and integration of an experience. By offering supportive practices around the use of psilocybin, PNWIC increases the transformative potential of an experience.

Prior to opening PNWIC, Averill's primary clinical focus was working with chronic pain and trauma. He actively sits on the board of directors for Prison Yoga and Meditation, a 501(c)3 organization, and has lectured on the clinical applications of mindfulness at Columbia University.

Current PNWIC Offerings:

Mindfulness and Contemplative Practices : Classes and workshops incorporating mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindful self-compassion (MSC), yoga, breathwork (pranayama), sound baths and guided meditation.

: Classes and workshops incorporating mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), mindful self-compassion (MSC), yoga, breathwork (pranayama), sound baths and guided meditation. Psilocybin Experiences : Offering group experiences, private microdosing and macrodosing experiences, with curated acoustic and lighting settings.

: Offering group experiences, private microdosing and macrodosing experiences, with curated acoustic and lighting settings. Trusted Psilocybin Products: All PNWIC psilocybin offerings are sourced from licensed and vetted industry partners. Laboratory testing of psilocybin products ensures confidence for peace of mind while journeying.

To learn more about PNWIC's services or to book a session, visit www.pnwintegrativecenter.com

About Pacific Northwest Integrative Center:

Founded in 2024, PNWIC is a licensed psilocybin service center and holistic wellness clinic with a mission to help clients become more connected human beings. Through mindfulness practices, psilocybin-assisted services, and curated wellness experiences, PNWIC creates a welcoming space where clients can cultivate deeper connections with themselves, others, and the environment.

